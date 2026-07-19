Spain beat 10-man Lionel Messi-led Argentina to win World Cup 2026, claim second title in history

Spain beat 10-man Lionel Messi-led Argentina to win World Cup 2026, claim second title in history

Spain beat 10-man Lionel Messi-led Argentina to win World Cup 2026, claim second title in history

Spain defeated 10-man Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal to secure Spain's second world title.

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating 10-man Argentina 1-0 in a dramatic extra-time final at MetLife Stadium, securing their second World Cup title and ending Lionel Messi's dream of retaining the trophy.

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A decisive strike from Ferran Torres in extra time proved the difference as La Roja overcame the reigning champions to lift football's biggest prize for the first time since 2010. The victory also extended Spain's unbeaten international run to 38 matches, the longest ever by a European men's national team.

Spain made a confident start, controlling possession and pushing Argentina onto the back foot from the opening whistle.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal nearly handed Spain an early lead after creating space on the right before forcing Emiliano Martínez into an important save with a deflected effort.

Despite Spain's early dominance, clear-cut chances remained scarce in a tense opening half. One of the game's biggest talking points came when Alexis Mac Allister escaped a booking following a robust challenge on Dani Olmo, leaving Spanish players frustrated.

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Martínez was the busier goalkeeper before halftime, comfortably collecting a long-range effort from Mikel Oyarzabal, while Marc Cucurella narrowly missed the target just before the break.

The cautious first half produced only three shots, the fewest ever recorded in the opening 45 minutes of a FIFA World Cup final.

Spain intensified the pressure after the restart and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions.

Martínez nearly gifted Spain the lead when he spilt a long-range effort from Dani Olmo, but quickly recovered to push the ball wide. The Aston Villa goalkeeper continued to frustrate Spain, producing impressive saves to deny Ferran Torres and defender Pau Cubarsí as Argentina struggled to gain control.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Argentina found it difficult to create meaningful attacking opportunities against Spain's disciplined defence.

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The turning point arrived deep into stoppage time.

Already on a yellow card for dissent, Enzo Fernández received a second booking after a late challenge on Pau Cubarsí, becoming just the sixth player in FIFA World Cup final history to be sent off.

Moments later, Martínez produced another crucial save to deny Lamine Yamal, ensuring the match finished goalless after 90 minutes.

Argentina also made unwanted history by becoming the first team ever to fail to register a single shot during regulation time in a FIFA World Cup final.

Spain thought they had taken the lead early in extra time when Nico Williams tapped into an empty net, but the goal was ruled out after referee Slavko Vinčić penalised Mikel Merino for a foul on Nicolás Otamendi during the build-up.

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However, Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute.

Williams nodded the ball into the path of Ferran Torres, who reacted quickest inside the penalty area before firing a powerful finish into the roof of the net beyond Martínez.

The goal proved enough to hand Spain a famous victory and their second FIFA World Cup crown.

The defeat brought a disappointing end to Argentina's title defence and could mark Lionel Messi's final appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

Having lifted the trophy in Qatar four years earlier, Argentina were unable to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.