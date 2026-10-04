John Boadu returns as NPP chairman; See the latest results from the NPP National Executive Elections

John Boadu has been elected NPP National Chairman as Hawa Koomson, Titus Glover, Abanga Fuseini, Alfred Thompson and Ali Suraj also win key national executive positions.

John Boadu has returned to the NPP's national leadership as Chairman, defeating Boakye Agyarko and Paul Afoko.

Titus Glover, Hawa Koomson, Abanga Fuseini, Alfred Thompson and Ali Suraj have also been elected to key national positions.

The elections are part of the NPP's reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections, with more than 7,000 delegates taking part.

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Former General Secretary John Boadu has been elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the opposition party completes the election of a new team to lead its affairs ahead of the 2028 general elections.

John Boadu has been elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Boadu secured 2,888 votes to win the chairmanship at the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026. He defeated former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who polled 2,048 votes, while former National Chairman Paul Afoko obtained 490 votes.

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The elections brought together 7,000 plus delegates at the stadium. The election forms part of the NPP's internal reorganisation efforts after its defeat in the 2024 general election, with the new leadership expected to strengthen the party's structures ahead of the next national election.

Alongside Boadu, Mavis Hawa Koomson was elected National Women's Organiser after polling 783 votes, defeating Hajia Safia Mohammed, who obtained 429 votes.

Mavis Hawa Koomson was elected National Women's Organiser

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover won the National Organiser position with 2,964 votes, beating Ali Maiga Halidu, who polled 2,231 votes. Glover had previously contested the position but lost, making his latest victory a return to the race.

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Abanga Fuseini Yakubu was elected National Youth Organiser with 1,550 votes, while Mohammed Ali Suraj won the Nasara Coordinator position. Alfred Thompson was also elected National Treasurer.

The other major position went to Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye as National Communications Director.

Results

Position Elected National Chairman John Boadu National Women's Organiser Mavis Hawa Koomson National Treasurer Alfred Kwajo Thompson National Youth Organiser Abanga Fuseini Yakubu National Nasara Coordinator Mohammed Ali Suraj National Organiser Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

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The conference also approved 14 constitutional amendments, including a change that makes the party's flagbearer the leader of the NPP, replacing an earlier provision that designated the National Chairman as party leader.