John Boadu returns as NPP chairman; See the latest results from the NPP National Executive Elections
John Boadu has returned to the NPP's national leadership as Chairman, defeating Boakye Agyarko and Paul Afoko.
Titus Glover, Hawa Koomson, Abanga Fuseini, Alfred Thompson and Ali Suraj have also been elected to key national positions.
The elections are part of the NPP's reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections, with more than 7,000 delegates taking part.
Former General Secretary John Boadu has been elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the opposition party completes the election of a new team to lead its affairs ahead of the 2028 general elections.
READ ALSO: NPP changes party leadership structure, makes flagbearer party leader- Here are the key changes to the party’s constitution
Boadu secured 2,888 votes to win the chairmanship at the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026. He defeated former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who polled 2,048 votes, while former National Chairman Paul Afoko obtained 490 votes.
The elections brought together 7,000 plus delegates at the stadium. The election forms part of the NPP's internal reorganisation efforts after its defeat in the 2024 general election, with the new leadership expected to strengthen the party's structures ahead of the next national election.
Alongside Boadu, Mavis Hawa Koomson was elected National Women's Organiser after polling 783 votes, defeating Hajia Safia Mohammed, who obtained 429 votes.
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover won the National Organiser position with 2,964 votes, beating Ali Maiga Halidu, who polled 2,231 votes. Glover had previously contested the position but lost, making his latest victory a return to the race.
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu was elected National Youth Organiser with 1,550 votes, while Mohammed Ali Suraj won the Nasara Coordinator position. Alfred Thompson was also elected National Treasurer.
The other major position went to Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye as National Communications Director.
READ ALSO: Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah granted GH¢10m bail after pleading not guilty, to reappear in court on October 26
Results
Position
Elected
National Chairman
John Boadu
National Women's Organiser
Mavis Hawa Koomson
National Treasurer
Alfred Kwajo Thompson
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
National Nasara Coordinator
Mohammed Ali Suraj
National Organiser
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
The conference also approved 14 constitutional amendments, including a change that makes the party's flagbearer the leader of the NPP, replacing an earlier provision that designated the National Chairman as party leader.
NPP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ELECTION RESULTS 🔴⚪️🔵🇬🇭 The following have been elected: 1️⃣ John Boadu — National Chairman 2️⃣ Hawa Koomson — Women’s Organizer 3️⃣ Alfred Thompson — Treasurer 4️⃣ Abanga — Youth Organizer 5️⃣ Ali Suraj — Nasara Coordinator 6️⃣ Glover Titus Daniel Nii - National Organizer— NPP DAILY UPDATES (@NPPDAILY) October 4, 2026
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