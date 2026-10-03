Freddie Blay alleges Mahama ordered demolition of son’s Polo Beach Club

Former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay accuses President Mahama of ordering the demolition of his son's Polo Beach Club at La Beach amid an ongoing court case.

Freddie Blay has accused President Mahama of ordering the demolition of his son’s Polo Beach Club at La Beach.

He disputes claims that the business was a squatter, saying the land was legally leased from the La Stool and the matter was still before the court.

Authorities have said the demolition followed concerns over alleged encroachment and was not part of the government’s flood-mitigation exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Freddie Blay has accused President John Dramani Mahama of ordering the demolition of his son’s Polo Beach Club at La Beach in Accra.

Freddie Blay made the allegation during an interview on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Kumasi, where he was attending the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

According to Blay, the demolition was carried out despite an ongoing legal dispute involving his son’s business and the Labadi Beach Hotel.

I feel sorry. It's one of the complaints that I think people should hear against the NDC government, against President John Mahama, that he himself ordered it. I know, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blay claimed that the dispute between the business and the hotel had been before the courts for about two to three years and was yet to be determined.

He questioned why the property would be demolished while the matter was still before the court.

The court is yet to determine it. Then you complain to the President and the President orders that they should go and break it. He has no respect for law, Blay said.

READ ALSO: Parliament hits back at EOCO over the continued detention of Manhia South MP

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former NPP chairman also rejected claims that his son’s business was operating as a squatter on land belonging to the Labadi Beach Hotel.

He maintained that his son had legally acquired the land through a lease from the La Stool and had paid the required rent.

My son has acquired land from the La Stool and did business on the land that belongs to the La Stool originally. They've leased it out. And we are working on it, he said.

Blay argued that the ownership dispute should be resolved through the courts rather than through demolition.

He also questioned the involvement of National Security and the deployment of personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment, asking whether such an action could be taken without a court order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

The demolition of Polo Beach Club formed part of a wider clearance exercise at the La Beach area on Friday, October 2. Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment, supported by the Ghana Police Service, were involved in the operation.

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe, has said the exercise was not part of the government’s flood-mitigation programme, explaining that it was conducted under National Security supervision following a request from the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), which has the Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in its investment portfolio, said it sought intervention over what it described as unlawful occupation, encroachment and unauthorised activities on the beachfront.