Parliament hits back at EOCO over the continued detention of Manhia South MP

Parliament has questioned the continued detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO and called for strict respect for due process and parliamentary independence.

Parliament says Baffour Awuah's continued detention needs a clear legal basis after the MP voluntarily reported to EOCO.

The MP is being investigated over alleged financial offences involving SIC Life Savings and Loans, but the allegations have not been determined by a court.

EOCO says it is working with the Attorney-General's Office to bring Baffour Awuah before court, while Parliament says it will examine procedures governing the arrest and detention of sitting MPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parliament has questioned the continued detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), raising questions about the rights of the Member, the privileges and independence of Parliament, and the proper exercise of investigative powers.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

In a statement issued by Parliament, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said despite the voluntary surrender, the circumstances surrounding the MP's detention raise questions about his rights, parliamentary privileges and the independence of Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alban Bagbin

“The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, considers the circumstances surrounding the Member's detention a matter of serious concern to Parliament, raising questions about the rights of the Member, the privileges and independence of Parliament, and the proper exercise of investigative powers,” it said.

Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after the Accra High Court issued a warrant for his arrest and authorised EOCO to search for and seize documents relevant to its investigation. EOCO said he was subsequently placed under arrest and was cooperating with investigators.

Parliament said the Speaker had been informed that the High Court directed EOCO to enforce the warrant through the Speaker, but stressed that Bagbin had not seen the terms of that directive.

The statement said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Speaker has been informed that the High Court directed EOCO to enforce the warrant against the Member. The Speaker has not yet seen the terms of that directive and therefore does not purport to interpret it.

“However, once the Member voluntarily presented himself to EOCO and submitted to its processes, any decision to continue holding him in custody ought to have a clear and demonstrable basis in law and necessity,” it added.

According to Parliament, it was particularly concerned about the overnight detention of a sitting MP who, according to its understanding, had voluntarily reported and cooperated with investigators.

Parliament added that where the purpose of securing a person's attendance had already been achieved through voluntary appearance, continued detention should not become routine or punitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Where the purpose of securing a person's attendance has already been achieved through voluntary appearance, continued detention should not become routine or punitive,” the statement read.

Despite Parliament’s stance, it clarified that it was not asking for special treatment for the MP but asking for due constitutional process.

“Parliament affirms unequivocally that Members of Parliament are not above the law. Where a Member is reasonably suspected of having committed an offence, the law must take its course.”

READ ALSO: Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

To support its claim, Parliament noted that sitting MPs perform a constitutional role not on their own but on behalf of their constituents and that the law contains safeguards intended to protect the independence of the legislature.

However, those safeguards, it said, should not be viewed as a means of preventing investigations or shielding MPs from accountability.