Hawa Koomson pledges pepper spray for NPP women if elected (Video)

NPP National Women's Organiser aspirant Hawa Koomson promises pepper spray for women if elected to lead the women's wing.

Hawa Koomson has pledged to provide pepper spray to NPP women if elected National Women’s Organiser.

She says recipients would also receive training on responsible use and basic self-defence.

The proposal follows her account of using pepper spray during the 2025 Ablekuma North rerun violence.

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NPP National Women’s Organiser aspirant Mavis Hawa Koomson has pledged to provide pepper spray to women in the party for personal protection if she is elected.

“I will ensure that every woman in the NPP has access to pepper spray for personal protection if I am elected,” Koomson said.

Speaking to NPP women delegates ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, she said the initiative would be accompanied by training on the responsible use of pepper spray and other basic self-defence measures.

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Her proposal follows her experience during the July 2025 Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, where she was assaulted amid violence at a polling station.

Koomson was captured on video using pepper spray during the incident. She has maintained that she used the spray in self-defence after feeling threatened.

The former minister said she believes women should be equipped with practical tools to protect themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

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She also stressed that access to pepper spray should not be interpreted as an invitation to engage in confrontation, but rather as a personal-safety measure.

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The proposal forms part of her broader campaign message on women’s empowerment and personal security as she seeks to lead the NPP’s women’s wing.