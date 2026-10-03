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Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah granted GH¢10m bail after pleading not guilty, to reappear in court on October 26

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:56 - 03 October 2026
Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah
Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has been granted GH¢10 million bail with two sureties after pleading not guilty to three EOCO charges.
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  • Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has been granted GH¢10 million bail with two sureties after pleading not guilty to EOCO charges.

  • The MP faces charges including conspiracy, dissipation of public funds, causing financial loss to the state and money laundering.

  • The case stems from an EOCO investigation into alleged financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

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Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has been granted GH¢10 million bail with two sureties after pleading not guilty to charges brought against him by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

READ ALSO: Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

The High Court granted him bail on Saturday, October 3, 2026, after prosecutors led by Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai presented three charges against the MP.

Baffour Awuah denied charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, dissipation of public funds and intentionally causing financial loss to the state.

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He also pleaded not guilty to a money laundering charge involving an alleged GH¢1 million transfer to the then Managing Director of SIC Life. The two sureties required by the court are the MPs for Bosome Freho and Effia.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay alleges Mahama ordered demolition of son’s Polo Beach Club

The case follows the MP’s decision to report himself to EOCO on October 1, after the High Court issued a warrant for his arrest and authorised searches linked to the investigation.

EOCO’s investigation concerns alleged financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

The agency has said the investigation includes allegations of criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering, tax-related offences and other matters.

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READ ALSO: Parliament hits back at EOCO over the continued detention of Manhia South MP

The MP voluntarily reported to EOCO accompanied by his lawyers after the arrest warrant was issued. EOCO had earlier said it had made several attempts since February to secure his attendance for questioning.

Parliament also questioned the continued detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO and called for strict respect for due process and parliamentary independence. 

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