NPP changes party leadership structure, makes flagbearer party leader- Here are the key changes to the party’s constitution

NPP delegates approve 14 constitutional amendments in Kumasi, making the flagbearer party leader ahead of the 2028 general election. Read the key changes.

NPP delegates have approved 14 constitutional amendments at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The changes make the flagbearer the party’s leader and alter how Vice Chairpersons are elected and appointed.

Other changes include new Deputy Communications Officer positions and elevating the IT Officer to an executive position.

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Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have approved 14 amendments to the party’s constitution at the National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The amendments were approved on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as the party began its national conference and elections for new national executives.

The changes affect the leadership structure, the election of Vice Chairpersons and the composition of some executive positions.

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Here are key changes approved by delegates as reported by JoyNews:

1. The flagbearer is now the leader of the party

One of the most significant changes concerns who leads the NPP.

The amendment makes the party’s flagbearer the leader of the NPP.

This reverses a provision introduced at the party’s January 31, 2026 conference, which designated the National Chairman as the party’s leader at all material times.

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The change comes as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general election, with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia serving as the party’s flagbearer.

2. Vice Chairpersons will contest specific positions

The amendment also changes how the party’s Vice Chairpersons are elected.

Previously, candidates contested the position of National First Vice Chairman, with the first three candidates in terms of votes becoming the First, Second and Third Vice Chairpersons.

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Under the new arrangement, candidates will declare and contest specific Vice Chairperson positions rather than competing for one position and being ranked according to votes received.

3. Three additional Vice Chairpersons can be appointed

Delegates also approved a provision allowing the party to appoint three additional Vice Chairpersons.

These appointees will not be elected through the national elections.

4. Deputy Communications Officer positions created

The amendments provide for the creation of Deputy Communications Officer positions within the party's organisational structure.

The change is part of the broader restructuring of the party's executive positions.

READ ALSO: Parliament hits back at EOCO over the continued detention of Manhia South MP

5. IT Officer elevated to an executive position

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Another amendment elevates the party's IT Officer to an executive position.

The move reflects the changes proposed to the party's organisational structure.

READ ALSO: Bawumia pledges to rebuild La Beach economy after demolition if elected

6. More Council of Elders representation on Disciplinary Committee

The amendment increases the representation of the National Council of Elders on the National Disciplinary Committee from one member to two. The proposal is intended to bring additional experience and institutional perspective to the party’s disciplinary processes.

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7. Regional Council of Elders chairpersons get voting rights

Chairpersons of Regional Councils of Elders will be given voting rights at the National Delegates Conference. The proposal seeks to bring their voting rights in line with the participation of other members of Regional Steering Committees.

8. Regional Patrons get voting rights

Chairpersons of Regional Patrons will also be granted voting rights at the National Delegates Conference. The proposal recognises their contributions to the party and seeks to increase their participation in its decision-making processes.

9. Administrative manual for party officers

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The National Council will be required to provide an administrative manual outlining the duties and responsibilities of elected and non-elected party officers at all levels. The manual is intended to provide greater clarity on roles, reduce duplication and improve accountability.

10. Presidential candidate to lead campaign structure

The presidential candidate, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, will develop the campaign structure for the presidential election. The candidate will also appoint the chairperson and other members of the National Campaign Advisory Committee, subject to approval by the National Council.

11. President returns to National Steering Committee

The President, when the NPP is in government, will again become a member of the National Steering Committee. The amendment is intended to improve coordination between the party and government and facilitate consultation on political and governance matters.

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12. Women’s Wing and gender participation

The Women’s Wing will be mandated to promote the advancement of women’s participation in politics in line with the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121). The amendment gives the Women’s Wing an institutional role in promoting and supporting increased participation of women in party and political leadership.

According to the Chairman of the NPP Constitution Amendment Committee, Frank Davies, the latest amendments are intended to address omissions and areas that were not adequately covered during the party's previous constitutional review.

“These limited constitutional amendments were necessitated by some acts of omission and commission, which heralded the last amendment we had in 2025, so this is to cure the grey areas that we overlooked,” Davies said.

The amendments form part of the NPP's efforts to adjust its organisational structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

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Davies said the changes were important because of their implications for the party's organisational structure.

The constitutional review was followed by the election of the party's national officers, with delegates voting for positions including National Chairman, Vice Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

A total of 7,163 delegates from across the 16 regions are participating in the conference, with voting taking place across 31 polling stations for nine national executive positions.