Commercial drivers announce nationwide strike for November 4 over TRAFFITECH-GH fines

Commercial transport unions across Ghana, including GPRTU, have announced a complete withdrawal of services on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Drivers are protesting against illegal street trading at bus stops and automated TRAFFITECH fines.

GPRTU and other commercial transport unions have announced a withdrawal of services on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The unions accuse the government and Ghana Police Service of failing to enforce regulations against trading at bus stops and on pedestrian walkways.

They say drivers are being fined by the TRAFFITECH-GH system despite traders occupying designated bus stops, and have directed drivers to park their vehicles until further notice.

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Commercial transport operators in Ghana have announced plans to withdraw their services on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, over what they describe as the government's failure to enforce regulations against trading at bus stops and on pedestrian walkways.

The announcement was made in a notice dated November 1 and signed by the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, True Drivers Union, Ghana Committed Drivers Association and Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana.

According to the groups, no commercial vehicle will operate on Wednesday as part of the planned action.

The unions accused the government and the Ghana Police Service of failing to enforce Regulation 142 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180), which they say prohibits trading at bus stops and on pedestrian walkways.

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They argued that drivers are being prevented from operating properly at designated bus stops because traders occupy the spaces, while the government continues to roll out the TRAFFITECH-GH system to issue fines to drivers.

“We cannot operate in bus stops occupied by traders and still be fined by cameras,” the notice stated.

The transport groups apologised to commuters for the inconvenience but said they had been left with no option.

They have directed all drivers to park their vehicles on Wednesday, November 4, until further notice.

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