Senegal makes history as first African country to host an Olympic event

Senegal makes history as first African country to host an Olympic event

Senegal makes history as first African country to host an Olympic event

Senegal makes history as the first African country to host an Olympic sporting event as the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games open in Dakar.

Senegal has become the first African country to host an Olympic sporting event following the opening of the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

The Games, running from October 31 to November 13, will bring together about 2,700 young athletes to compete in 25 sports across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The historic event is expected to showcase African culture, promote youth sports development and strengthen the continent's connection with the Olympic movement.

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Senegal has made history after becoming the first African country to host an Olympic sporting event, with the opening of the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

The Games officially opened on Saturday, October 31, at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, about 30 kilometres from the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

The historic event marks the first time the Olympic movement has brought one of its sporting competitions to African soil in its 130-year history.

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According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games will bring together approximately 2,700 young athletes from around the world to compete in 25 sports.

The competition, which runs from October 31 to November 13, features 153 medal events and includes disciplines such as athletics, swimming, basketball, boxing, football, rugby sevens, wrestling and breaking.

Three locations to host competitions

The Games are being held across eight venues in three locations: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, a coastal town about 80 kilometres south of the capital.

Dakar will host several competitions, including athletics, swimming, skateboarding and breaking, while Diamniadio will host events such as gymnastics, fencing, judo and boxing.

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Saly will stage beach-based competitions, including beach volleyball, beach wrestling, beach handball and sailing.

Senegal is also participating as the host nation, with 136 athletes representing the country.

A historic moment for Africa

The opening ceremony brought together athletes and officials from different countries to celebrate the continent's first Olympic sporting event.

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IOC President Kirsty Coventry described the occasion as a historic moment for Senegal, Africa and the wider Olympic movement.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye also welcomed the Games, saying the event represented an opportunity for the continent to embrace young people and demonstrate how sport can contribute to social and economic development.

The Games will also feature a Youth Refugee Olympic Team, made up mainly of athletes based in Africa, marking the first time such a team will participate in the Youth Olympic Games.

Beyond the medals, Dakar 2026 is expected to showcase Senegalese culture and hospitality while giving young athletes across the world an opportunity to compete on an international stage.