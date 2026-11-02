‘I would suffer so much it would taste like blood in my mouth’ – Ghanaians share the most hurtful things their mothers said to them

Some Ghanaians open up about the most painful and hurtful things their mothers have ever said to them.

Some Ghanaians have shared painful memories of hurtful remarks their mothers made, including statements that made them feel unwanted, rejected and unappreciated.

Some recalled being blamed for their mothers' problems, discouraged from pursuing their education and compared unfavourably with others.

Parenting involves discipline and correction, but these experiences shared by Ghanaians show that some words can leave a lasting emotional impact on children.

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A mother's words can stay with a child long after an argument has ended. While some children grow up hearing encouragement and reassurance, others carry painful memories of things their mothers said to them during moments of anger, disappointment or conflict.

For some, the words were spoken during childhood and never forgotten. Others recall comments that made them feel unwanted, blamed or compared with people they could never become.

Pulse Ghana asked some Ghanaians via our WhatsApp channel to share some of the most hurtful things their mothers had ever said to them, their responses revealed deeply personal experiences, with some still struggling to come to terms with the words.

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Here are some of the responses shared.

Words that made them feel unwanted

“I hate you. I regret giving birth to you, and it hurts so much that the daughter I love died instead of you.”

“She said she regretted keeping my siblings and me when her current husband told her to go and dump us on her family. But thank God, now she sees our worth and is thankful we stayed with her.”

“I thought I was going to have a real child. Instead, I got you. Pain and disappointment. I see you, I see regret.”

The person said the words hurt because they had spent their life trying to impress their parents.

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Words that left lasting emotional wounds

"She said I would suffer so much it would taste like blood in my mouth, just because I condemned her for making it an everyday thing insulting my dad, eventually my father committed suicide by hanging I have never forgiven her since"

“You are the cause of my problems and worries.”

Words about their future and success

“You see how your lazy father is suffering? If you don't take care, you will also suffer like him.”

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Words that made them feel guilty

“You are the cause of my problems and worries.”

"Now I'm alive so you don't respect me, when I'm dead and gone, you'll be sorry."- I apologised to my mom for what I did that day, but the words still hurt me.”

Although he had apologised to his mother for something he did, the words she said during the incident continued to hurt him.

The responses show how deeply words spoken within families can affect people, particularly when they come from those they look up to for love, acceptance and support.

While disagreements between parents and children are part of family life, the experiences shared by these Ghanaians highlight how certain remarks can remain painful long after the moment has passed.