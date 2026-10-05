Some Ghanaians say they still remember hurtful things their parents said to them while growing up.

Some Ghanaians say they still remember hurtful things their parents said to them while growing up.

'He told me I will be become useless in life’ — Ghanaians share the most hurtful things their fathers have said to them

Some Ghanaians open up about the most painful and hurtful things their fathers have ever said to them, sharing emotional stories of rejection and family conflict.

Some Ghanaians have shared painful statements they say their fathers made about their identity, appearance, education and future.

Some recalled being told they were mistakes, would never marry, or had no future.

Others described hurtful comments linked to family disputes, including accusations about their character and conflicts over their fathers’ behaviour.

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Some words spoken by parents during childhood may be difficult to forget, even years after they were said.

For some people, harsh words from a father can go beyond a moment of anger and become memories they continue to carry into adulthood.

We asked some Ghanaians to share some of the most hurtful things their fathers have ever said to them, and the responses revealed experiences involving rejection, insults, discouragement and painful accusations.

Some recalled being made to feel unwanted, while others said their fathers questioned their character, appearance, education or future.

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Here are some of the responses.

1. “He told me to ask my mom where my dad is”

2. “He told me girls are not supposed to further their education because they will eventually end up in the kitchen. Herh, e pain me roff.”

3. “He has been taking everyone through school but when it was my turn he said his strength isn't enough to take me through school or do anything for me and as at now I still dey house wey I pass my wasce correctly since 2021.”

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4. “Among all his children I’m the ugliest and I sleep around with men just because I have male friends. I still remember his tone.”

5. “He's not proud of me.”

6. “He said I was a mistake and he wasn’t expecting an early birth till he would reach 36. It actually hurts me till this day.”

7. “He told me that he doesn’t see any future in me, all because he said he’s not my biological father.”

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8. “My dad cursed me, cause I have tell him to stop smoking wee and drinking alcohol at the same time.”

9. “My dad told me he should've poisoned me to death when I was young if he had known I'll grow up to be like this.”

10. "He told me girls are not supposed to further their education because they will eventually end up in the kitchen, herh e pain me roff."

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11. “Because I caught him cheating on my mum and I confronted him.”

12. "He asked if I'm really a human, just because I couldn't figure out the task he gave me or anytime I make a mistake."

13. "My Boy you have to be responsible for yourself, I have already play my own path to give birth to you."

14. "From today, this is the end of your education." That was at my JHS level, but thank God today I'm an LLB student.

15. "That I am a useless and stupid child who would never mount to anything and grow to take care of him"

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Words can stay with people

The responses show how words spoken by parents can remain memorable long after the original argument or disagreement has ended.

For some of these respondents, the comments were made during moments of conflict, while others described statements that questioned their worth, future or place within their own families.