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Kotoko hits assistant coach Diogo Peral with hefty fine after slapping incident with Medeama player

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:07 - 02 November 2026
Asante Kotoko have disciplined assistant coach Diogo Peral with an undisclosed fine after he was sent off for slapping Medeama's Ebenezer Adade during a 1-1 Ghana Premier League draw.
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  • Asante Kotoko have fined assistant coach Diogo Peral following his confrontation with Medeama defender Ebenezer Adade during their 1-1 draw.

  • Peral has admitted that he could have handled the situation more professionally, but Kotoko have not disclosed the amount of the fine.

  • The GFA has also charged the Portuguese coach over the alleged assault and given him until November 4, 2026, to respond.

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Asante Kotoko have fined assistant coach Diogo Peral following his involvement in a physical confrontation with a Medeama SC player during their Ghana Premier League encounter on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

coach Diogo Peral
coach Diogo Peral

READ ALSO: Senegal makes history as first African country to host an Olympic event

The Kumasi-based club announced the disciplinary action in a statement after Peral was sent off for slapping Medeama player Ebenezer Adade during the Matchday 9 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

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Although Kotoko did not disclose the amount of the fine, the club said the decision was part of its internal disciplinary measures to maintain professionalism and discipline.

In the statement, the Porcupine Warriors acknowledged the incident and said the coach had accepted responsibility for his conduct.

"Following discussions with the coach, he has acknowledged that he could have handled the situation better and conducted himself more professionally," the club stated.

READ ALSO: 5 goalkeepers who played with broken fingers

Kotoko further stressed that Peral's behaviour did not represent the values and standards of the club.

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The Club wishes to state that such conduct does not reflect the standards and values we uphold at Asante Kotoko. Consequently, the Club has imposed a fine on Coach Diogo Peral as part of its internal disciplinary measures.

The club also urged its supporters and stakeholders to continue backing the team as it remains focused on its objectives for the season.

The incident occurred during Sunday's league encounter when Medeama left-back Ebenezer Adade became involved in a confrontation with members of Kotoko's technical team near the touchline.

READ ALSO: Romeo Lavia denies claims he’s from Ghana, says he is from Congo

In a social media video, Peral appeared to have slapped Ebenezer Adade after Adade tried to wrestle the ball from him, prompting the referee to show the Portuguese coach a red card.

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Medeama took the lead through Usman Safianu in the 42nd minute before Kotoko captain Musah Hamzata scored an equaliser shortly after the restart. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result left Medeama at the top of the league table with 18 points, while Kotoko moved to ninth position with 13 points.

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