King Promise says he competes with himself, not other artistes

Ghanaian singer King Promise revealed on Joy FM that he focuses on competing with himself rather than industry rivals, drawing inspiration from Wizkid's historic O2 Arena sellouts and his close bond with Mr Eazi.

King Promise says he is focused on competing with himself and improving his craft rather than measuring his success against other artistes.

The singer says the achievements of global stars such as Wizkid inspire him to pursue bigger milestones instead of making him feel threatened.

He credits his long-standing friendship with Mr Eazi, dating back to around 2012, for influencing his confidence, business outlook and approach to the music industry.

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The singer, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, believes rivalry in the music industry is often exaggerated by fans who compare musicians based on awards, popularity and career milestones.

Speaking on Joy FM's 'Drive Time' with Lexis Bill on Tuesday, October 27, King Promise said he remains focused on his individual journey instead of getting caught up in comparisons with other performers.

He said when asked whether he viewed other musicians as competitors;

I've never been but with myself. I'm in my own lane

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According to the singer, artistes who are achieving similar levels of success are frequently pitted against each other by their supporters, even when the musicians themselves do not share that mindset.

He explained;

It's normal, you know. I believe, like, when you're in contention to be at the apex of your career, and people are doing similar stuff, it might not even be the artists; it might be the fans that will put you against each other

Rather than allowing such comparisons to create animosity, King Promise said he prefers to draw inspiration from the achievements of others and use them as motivation to reach greater heights.

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He added;

Rather than have it feel like negative competition, if there's anything that I feel the need to compete [in], is to see someone do something like, ‘Oh, this is nice,’ and I like this. It should inspire me rather than put spite in me

The musician identified Nigerian singer Wizkid's achievements as an example of the kind of success that motivates him to pursue bigger goals.

He specifically mentioned Wizkid's ability to sell out London's O2 Arena, saying the milestone made him believe that similar accomplishments were possible for Ghanaian artistes.

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King Promise said;

You see Wizkid do something like, ‘Ah bro, he sold out the O2, I want to do it too one day.’ Why was it him and it's not me? That's my mentality

He explained that his approach to success involves constantly looking for new opportunities and setting fresh targets instead of becoming comfortable with previous accomplishments.

He said;

I'm like, okay, what can we do next? Well, okay, this went this way, I've seen that, okay, it has to go this way next, and that's really what it is

King Promise also spoke about his longstanding relationship with Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi, revealing that their friendship dates back to around 2012, before either of them had achieved a major hit.

He said their bond developed naturally and was not initially built around plans to collaborate musically.

The Ghanaian singer credited Mr Eazi with influencing his outlook, particularly through his confidence, directness and business-oriented mindset.

Their relationship, he explained, extends beyond music, with the two frequently exchanging ideas and experiences.

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King Promise also highlighted his longstanding connections with R2Bees and Sarkodie, describing such relationships as important because they are founded on genuine friendship.

Looking ahead, the singer disclosed that he has several plans for his career, both in Ghana and internationally.

His upcoming projects include new music, music videos, an album and his Promise Land event.

He also hinted at the possibility of releasing another song before the end of the year, although he did not disclose a specific release date.

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