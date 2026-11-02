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GES cancels November mid-term break for basic schools to recover lost teaching hours

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:59 - 02 November 2026
The GES circular stated that a two-day mid-term break will be observed during each term for all basic schools nationwide.
GES cancels November mid-term break for basic schools to recover lost teaching hours
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cancelled the November 5 and 6 mid-term break for basic schools to recover instructional time lost during the recent teacher strike. All basic schools are directed to conduct normal academic activities on those dates.
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  • GES has cancelled the November 5 and 6 mid-term break for basic schools to recover instructional hours lost during the recent teachers' strike.

  • The strike, declared on September 25 by GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG over unpaid arrears, promotions, allowances and conditions of service, was suspended on October 9.

  • Basic schools are expected to conduct normal academic activities on November 5 and 6 as GES seeks to maintain the academic calendar.

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GES cancels November 5 and 6 mid-term break for basic schoolsThe Ghana Education Service (GES) has cancelled the two-day mid-term break scheduled for basic schools on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6, 2026.

In a notice signed by Daniel Fenyi of GES Headquarters, the Service said the decision was part of efforts to recover instructional hours lost during the recent industrial action.

The industrial action was declared on September 25, 2026, by three pre-tertiary teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi rises against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates

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The unions embarked on the strike over outstanding concerns relating to teachers' promotions, unpaid salary arrears, allowances and conditions of service.

The action was suspended on October 9 following engagements with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, and the Council of State.

Teachers were subsequently directed to return to the classrooms on Monday, October 12, after an agreement was reached with the government on timelines for addressing some of their outstanding demands.

The disruption affected teaching and learning in public schools, raising concerns about lost instructional time and its potential impact on the academic calendar.

READ ALSO: Commercial drivers announce nationwide strike for November 4 over TRAFFITECH-GH fines

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GES has therefore directed all basic schools to remain open and conduct normal academic activities on the two days initially set aside for the break.

The Service advised teachers, students, parents, guardians and the general public to take note of the change and be guided accordingly.

The cancellation means basic school pupils and teachers will continue with academic activities throughout the two days instead of observing the scheduled mid-term break.

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