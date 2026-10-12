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Public basic schools resume today after suspension of teachers’ strike

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:50 - 12 October 2026
The GES circular stated that a two-day mid-term break will be observed during each term for all basic schools nationwide.
Public basic schools resume today after suspension of teachers’ strike
Public basic schools across Ghana resume classes today following the suspension of the teachers' strike by GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT over promotion allowances.
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  • Public basic schools across Ghana are expected to resume teaching and learning on Monday, October 12, following the suspension of the nationwide teachers’ strike.

  • GNAT, NAGRAT and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers suspended the strike on October 9 after reaching an agreement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

  • The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has committed to paying teachers’ outstanding promotion allowances by October 16, 2026.

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Public basic schools across Ghana are expected to resume academic activities today, Monday, October 12, following the suspension of a nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teacher unions over outstanding allowances and arrears.

The resumption comes after days of disruption to teaching and learning, with the industrial action raising concerns about its impact on pupils’ academic progress.

The strike was declared on September 25, 2026, by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

READ ALSO: UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike

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The unions suspended the action on Friday, October 9, after reaching an agreement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) following engagements over outstanding payments owed to teachers.

The suspension is expected to allow teachers to return to the classroom while government agencies work towards fulfilling the commitments made during negotiations.

As part of the arrangements to resolve the dispute, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has committed to paying teachers their outstanding promotion allowances by October 16, 2026.

READ ALSO: Gov’t plans to evacuate more citizens from South Africa if attacks worsen - Ablakwa

The commitment followed the intervention of the Council of State, which helped facilitate discussions between the government and the teacher unions to resolve the impasse.

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Outstanding promotion allowances were among the issues at the centre of the strike, with the unions pressing for the settlement of financial entitlements owed to their members.

READ ALSO: Power outage to hit parts of Accra, Eastern and Volta Region from October 12-16; See affected areas

The industrial action brought renewed attention to concerns about delays in paying teachers’ benefits and the need for the relevant government agencies to address outstanding obligations.

With the suspension of the strike, public basic schools are expected to resume normal classroom activities as efforts continue to resolve the issues that led to the industrial action.

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