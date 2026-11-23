Kweku Smoke has emerged as the biggest presence on Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart, occupying nine of the top 20 positions, including the chart’s leading spot.

Kweku Smoke dominates the Apple Music Top 20 Ghana chart, securing nine positions, with his collaboration with Lasmid, Faith, taking the No. 1 spot.

Asake follows as the second most-represented artiste, with four songs in the rankings, including Ikebe 3000, Forgiveness, Gratitude and Why Love.

O’Kenneth’s chart presence has dropped from 11 entries to two, with Repair at No. 14 and Save Me at No. 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rapper’s collaboration with Lasmid, 'Faith', currently sits at No. 1, followed by Kofi Mole’s 'Balotelli (Supa)' in second place. Kweku Smoke’s 'Bra' completes the top three, giving him two songs among the chart’s highest-ranked entries.

His dominance extends further down the rankings, with 'Bombele' and 'Survivor' taking fourth and fifth places, respectively. 'Soul Healer' also makes the top 10 at No. 9, while 'Halleluyah' lands at 13.

The rapper’s remaining entries are 'Okwantunii' at No. 17, 'Power House' featuring Kwesi Arthur at No. 18, and 'Mmereniho' featuring Dikoo at No. 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian musician Asake is the second-most represented artiste on the chart, with four songs making the top 20. His collaboration with Blaqbonez, 'Ikebe 3000', occupies sixth place, while 'Forgiveness' ranks seventh. 'Gratitude' and 'Why Love' appear at 12 and 15, respectively.

Davido’s 'B4 B4', featuring FOLA and Mayorkun, sits at No. 8, while Kwesi Arthur’s 'Home' takes the 10th position.

The collaborative track 'Gen Z II' by Fameye, Joey B and Sarkodie, featuring AratheJay, ranks 11th. AratheJay also makes a solo appearance with 'Famame', which closes the top 20 at No. 20.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya announces the death of his mother in an emotional tribute

O’Kenneth, who previously occupied 11 spots in the top 20, has seen his chart presence reduced to two entries this week. 'Repair' is at No. 14, while 'Save Me' sits at No. 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart ranks the country’s most-streamed songs and is updated daily.

Full Apple Music Top 20 Ghana

1. Faith – Kweku Smoke & Lasmid

2. Balotelli (Supa) – Kofi Mole

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Bra – Kweku Smoke

4. Bombele – Kweku Smoke

5. Survivor – Kweku Smoke

6. Ikebe 3000 – Blaqbonez & Asake

7. Forgiveness – Asake

8. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun

9. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke

10. Home – Kwesi Arthur

11. Gen Z II (feat. AratheJay) – Fameye, Joey B & Sarkodie

12. Gratitude – Asake

Advertisement

Advertisement

13. Halleluyah – Kweku Smoke

14. Repair – O’Kenneth

15. Why Love – Asake

16. Save Me – O’Kenneth

17. Okwantunii – Kweku Smoke

Advertisement

Advertisement

18. Power House – Kweku Smoke & Kwesi Arthur

19. Mmereniho – Kweku Smoke & Dikoo