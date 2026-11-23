CAS to deliver final verdict on Senegal vs Morocco AFCON 2025 title dispute on November 24

CAS will deliver its final verdict on the Senegal-Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute on November 24, determining the tournament's official winner.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to deliver its final ruling on the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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The verdict will determine which country is officially recognised as the winner of the tournament following months of legal disputes between the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

According to Ben Jacobs, as reported via Sky Sports, CAS has informed all parties involved that it will publish its full ruling following a closed-door hearing held in Lausanne on October 8.

The arbitration body has also suspended media communications concerning the case until the official announcement, a move intended to prevent information leaks and speculation ahead of the decision.

The dispute stems from the AFCON 2025 final played between Senegal and host nation Morocco in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

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Senegal initially emerged victorious with a 1-0 win after Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.

However, the result was subsequently overturned by CAF's Appeals Committee on March 17, which declared Senegal to have forfeited the match and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

CAF's decision followed a controversial incident during the final when Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty.

Unhappy with the ruling, the Senegalese Football Federation appealed to CAS, seeking to overturn CAF's decision and have Senegal's original victory restored.

Morocco, meanwhile, is seeking to maintain the Appeals Committee's decision and retain the AFCON title awarded to the country.

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Tuesday's ruling is expected to bring an end to the prolonged legal battle and establish the official outcome of the AFCON 2025 final.