5 unpopular places in Ghana you can explore as a couple on a GH¢300 budget

Who says you need thousands of cedis to enjoy a proper date or have an exciting day out in Accra? Sometimes, the best experiences are found in places people rarely think about when planning their weekends.

Couples looking to enjoy a date without spending heavily can explore unusual destinations around Accra and Greater Accra with a GH¢300 budget.

Suggested destinations include Kpone Greenfill Bola Site, Beach View in Kokrobite, Nationalism Park, Accra Zoo and Legon Botanical Gardens, offering experiences ranging from nature and sightseeing to wildlife and adventure.

With careful planning, couples can enjoy a memorable outing by budgeting for transport, entrance fees, food and activities without overspending

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If you and your partner are tired of the usual restaurant dates, cinema outings and mall visits, it might be time to explore somewhere different. With a budget of GH¢300, a little planning and a willingness to try something new, you can discover interesting spots without putting too much pressure on your pocket.

From an unusual green landscape in Kpone to a beach escape in Kokrobite, here are five places worth considering for your next adventure.

1. Kpone Greenfill Bola Site – Kpone

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If your idea of a day out involves discovering something unusual, the Kpone Greenfill site, also known as the Kpone Green Bola Site or Borla Green Hill, could catch your attention.

Unlike the typical tourist attractions, this site is associated with the re-engineering of the Kpone landfill near Tema. Its transformation into a greener landscape makes it an interesting subject for anyone curious about environmental projects and how waste-management sites can be rehabilitated.

It is certainly not your usual date destination, but that is what makes it stand out from the regular places people visit.

However, before making plans, confirm whether visitors are permitted and whether there are designated viewing areas. It is an operational waste-management site, not a public recreation park, so do not enter restricted areas or assume access is free.

Kpone Greenfill Bola Site – Kpone

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2. Beach View, Kokrobite – A Relaxing Beach Escape

Sometimes, all you need is the sound of waves, a little breeze and someone to enjoy the moment with. Kokrobite offers just that.

Beach View in Kokrobite is an option for couples who want to escape the noise and busy atmosphere of central Accra. You can spend time by the coast, enjoy the scenery, take pictures and relax without necessarily spending the afternoon in an expensive restaurant.

Depending on the arrangements at the particular beach facility, you can also get something to eat or drink while enjoying the seaside atmosphere.

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The best part is that you can make the outing as simple or as elaborate as your budget allows. Just remember to check any charges before arriving, as private beach facilities may have their own fees.

And if you plan to enter the water, take safety seriously. Ghana's coastline can have dangerous currents and undertows, so do not swim in unsafe conditions.

Beach View, Kokrobite

3. Nationalism Park – Osu, Accra

You do not always need to leave Accra to find somewhere different to spend time with your partner. Nationalism Park, located between Independence Square and the Accra Sports Stadium in Osu, offers a combination of history, recreation and attractive evening scenery.

The park features monuments celebrating Ghana's history, illuminated walkways, a children's playground, sitting areas, a restaurant and a snack bar.

Couples can take a leisurely walk, learn about some of the country's historical figures, take pictures and enjoy the park's lighting after sunset.

It is also one of the more affordable options on this list. Visit Ghana lists the entrance fee at GH¢20 for adults, meaning two adults would pay GH¢40 before accounting for transport and refreshments.

If you are looking for a simple outing that gives you something to see and talk about, this is worth considering.

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Nationalism Park – Osu, Accra

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4. Accra Zoo – Achimota

Who says dates have to involve food and romantic scenery? You can switch things up with a visit to the Accra Zoo, located within the Achimota Forest area.

The zoo offers visitors an opportunity to see different animals while learning more about wildlife and conservation. It is a good option for couples who enjoy nature, animals and experiences that are a little different from their usual routine.

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You can walk around, observe the animals and take pictures where permitted. It is also a nice opportunity to learn something new together rather than spending the entire day scrolling through your phones.

Under Ghana's 2025 Fees and Charges Amendment Regulations, the listed entrance fee for Ghanaian adults at zoos is GH¢20 per person. That puts admission for two adults at GH¢40, leaving part of your GH¢300 budget for transport and refreshments.

Accra Zoo – Achimota

5. Legon Botanical Gardens – Agbogba

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If you want an outing that combines nature, adventure and a little friendly competition, Legon Botanical Gardens is another place to add to your list.

Located near the University of Ghana, the gardens offer more than just greenery and quiet spaces. Visitors can enjoy activities such as the canopy walk, canoeing, cycling, birdwatching and high-rope challenges.

Couples who enjoy trying new things can challenge each other on the high ropes or take a relaxing walk through the gardens. If you prefer something less adventurous, you can simply enjoy the surroundings and take pictures.

The activities come at different prices, so you can choose what suits your budget. Visit Ghana lists the adult canopy walkway at GH¢25, the two-route high-rope course at GH¢40 and the four-route option at GH¢70.

With GH¢300, you can plan a modest outing for two, provided you are selective about the activities and keep transport and food costs in check.

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Legon Botanical Gardens – Agbogba

Making the GH¢300 budget work

The secret is not to spend the entire amount on one activity. Decide how much you want to use for transport, entrance fees, food and any extra activities before leaving home.

You also do not have to visit all five places in one day. Pick one destination, plan your route and enjoy the experience without rushing.

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