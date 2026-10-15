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Ghana’s seatbelt law: Fines and jail terms drivers and passengers face

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 11:47 - 15 October 2026
Ghana’s seatbelt law: Fines and jail terms drivers and passengers face
Wearing a seatbelt is a legal requirement for adult drivers and passengers in Ghana, with the law prescribing penalties for those who fail to comply.
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  • Ghana’s Road Traffic Act requires adults to wear seatbelts.

  • Children face specific restrictions when travelling in the front seat.

  • Violations can attract fines, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

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Sections 13 and 14 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) set out the requirements for seatbelt use by adults and the rules governing children travelling in motor vehicles.

The provisions cover adults sitting in both the front and rear seats, as well as restrictions on where young children may sit and when children must wear seatbelts.

Also Read: Ghanaians share what they want President Mahama to do for them

Here is what the law says and what it means for drivers and passengers.

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1. Who is required to wear a seatbelt in Ghana?

Who is required to wear a seatbelt in Ghana?
Who is required to wear a seatbelt in Ghana?

Section 13 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) requires anyone aged 18 or above who drives a motor vehicle on a road to wear a seatbelt.

The requirement also applies to adults travelling as passengers, whether they are seated in the front or rear of the vehicle.

Also Read: ‘You can preach when the vehicle is stationed’ – Mahama clarifies restriction on preaching in moving vehicles

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This means that seatbelt use is not limited to the driver or front-seat passenger. An adult sitting in the back of a moving vehicle is also legally required to wear one.

The law states that an adult who drives or sits in a motor vehicle on a road without wearing a seatbelt commits an offence.

Under Section 13, a person found guilty of the offence on summary conviction faces a fine of up to 100 penalty units, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Also Read: Gov’t suspends the implementation of the ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles

The provision makes seatbelt use a legal obligation rather than a matter of personal choice.

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2. What does the law say about children in the front seat?

What Ghana's law says
What Ghana's law says

Section 14 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) establishes specific rules for children travelling in motor vehicles.

Under Section 14(1), a driver commits an offence by driving on a road with a child aged five or younger seated in the front of the vehicle.

The provision applies to children who are exactly five years old as well as those younger than five.

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A driver who violates this rule faces a fine of up to 100 penalty units, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon summary conviction.

The law places responsibility on the driver to ensure that children in this age group are not seated in the front of the vehicle while it is being driven on a road.

3. Must children above five years wear seatbelts?

Seatbelt fit
Seatbelt fit
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Yes. Section 14(2) specifically addresses children between the ages of five and 18 who travel in the front seat.

Under this provision, a driver commits an offence if a child in that age group is seated in the front of the vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

Also Read: DVLA explains why motorists pay delinquency charges for expired licences

The same penalties apply: a fine of up to 100 penalty units, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon summary conviction.

For example, if a 10-year-old child is seated in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt, the driver may be liable under this section.

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The provision makes the driver responsible for ensuring that children in this age group who sit in the front are wearing seatbelts.

Section 14(2) specifically addresses children between the ages of five and 18 in the front seat. The wording of this provision does not establish a separate seatbelt offence for children in that age group sitting in the rear, although other applicable laws or regulations may also be relevant.

Also Read: Parliament approves ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles; Here’s what the law says, jail term and possible punishments

4. What are the penalties for breaking the seatbelt law?

MTTD officers
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Sections 13 and 14 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) prescribe the same maximum penalties for the offences they cover.

A person convicted summarily may face:

  • A fine not exceeding 100 penalty units.

  • Imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

  • Both the fine and imprisonment.

Also Read: Full list of dangerous locations ride-hailing drivers should avoid at night in Teshie and Accra

These are maximum penalties, not necessarily the punishment imposed in every case. The actual sentence depends on the applicable law and the circumstances of the case.

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The Act expresses the fine in penalty units rather than a fixed amount in Ghana cedis. Therefore, the cedi equivalent should be confirmed using the applicable legal value of a penalty unit rather than assumed.

5. What should drivers and passengers do?

A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com
A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com

To comply with the provisions discussed, drivers and passengers should take the following steps:

  • Drivers aged 18 and above: Wear a seatbelt whenever driving a motor vehicle on a road.

  • Adult passengers: Wear seatbelts in both the front and rear seats.

  • Children aged five or younger: Do not place them in the front seat while driving on a road.

  • Children aged over five but under 18: Ensure they wear a seatbelt if they are seated in the front.

  • Drivers carrying passengers: Check that adult occupants and children covered by these provisions comply with the relevant requirements.

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Conclusion

MTTD Officer in a routine vehicle check
MTTD Officer in a routine vehicle check

Ghana’s Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) establishes clear seatbelt requirements for adult drivers and passengers and specific restrictions for children travelling in the front seat.

Section 13 requires adults aged 18 and above to wear seatbelts in both front and rear seats. Section 14 prohibits drivers from carrying children aged five or younger in the front seat and requires children between the ages of five and 18 in the front seat to wear seatbelts.

Both sections prescribe fines of up to 100 penalty units, imprisonment for up to six months, or both upon summary conviction.

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