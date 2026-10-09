‘You can preach when the vehicle is stationed’ – Mahama clarifies restriction on preaching in moving vehicles

President John Dramani Mahama says preaching is not banned entirely in vehicles, clarifying that the restriction applies to moving vehicles as government suspends implementation.

Mahama says people can preach in vehicles when they are stationary, clarifying that the restriction applies to moving vehicles.

Regulation 141 prescribes fines of GH¢120 to GH¢600, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both for offenders.

The government has reportedly suspended implementation following public criticism, although the full details of the decision remain unclear.

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President John Dramani Mahama has clarified that the government has not banned preaching in vehicles entirely, explaining that the restriction under Ghana’s road traffic regulations applies to moving public and commercial vehicles.

President John Mahama

Mahama said preachers are permitted to preach when a vehicle is stationary, stressing that the measure is intended to address safety concerns rather than prevent religious activities.

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“It has come to my attention that there is a perception that we have banned preaching in vehicles. What we are saying is that no one should preach or sell in a moving vehicle. Regardless of your faith, you cannot preach in a moving vehicle, but you can preach when the vehicle is stationed. It is not true that we have banned preaching in vehicles,” he stated.

Since the announcement in September, there has been criticism of Regulation 141 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which prohibits preaching and hawking in public or commercial vehicles while they are in motion.

Under the regulation, offenders face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120 to GH¢600, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

The restriction has sparked debate mostly among religious leaders and other members of the public, with concerns that it could limit evangelism and religious expression, particularly on commercial buses and tro-tros.

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On Thursday, October 8, Assin South Member of Parliament and pastor Rev. John Ntim Fordjour appealed to Mahama to intervene and scrap the restriction.

He questioned why preaching on commercial buses should be treated as a nuisance and warned that the provision could expose pastors and evangelists to imprisonment for sharing their faith.