U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026: Black Maidens fixtures, match dates and times

Ghana’s Black Maidens will face Norway, Brazil and Canada in Group C at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. Check dates and kick-off times.

Ghana’s Black Maidens are preparing for their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026 campaign after their Group C fixtures were confirmed.

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Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side will begin their tournament against Norway on Sunday, October 18, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

The Ghanaian team will return to the same venue and pitch to face Brazil on Thursday, October 22, with the match also set to begin at 18:00 GMT.

The Black Maidens will conclude their group-stage campaign against Canada on Saturday, October 24. The match will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 1, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

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Ghana arrived in Morocco in early October for a two-week training camp in Casablanca as the technical team worked to prepare the squad for the tournament.

As part of their preparations, the Black Maidens played two international friendly matches to assess their readiness ahead of the competition.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat to China in their first friendly but responded with a 2-1 victory over Kenya on October 14, giving the team a positive result before the start of the World Cup.

The tournament presents an opportunity for Ghana to re-establish itself among the leading teams in women’s youth football after missing the previous edition.

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The Black Maidens return to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with a strong record in the competition, having won a bronze medal in 2012 and reached the quarter-finals on three occasions.

However, Ghana faces a challenging task in Group C, where they will compete against Norway, Brazil, and Canada for places in the knockout stages.

With three group matches scheduled across seven days, Adarkwa’s side will need consistency, discipline, and clinical finishing to progress to the next round.

Their opening encounter against Norway will be particularly important as Ghana seeks to start their campaign positively before facing Brazil and Canada.