Ghanaians share what they want President Mahama to do for them

From job creation and road repairs to fixing electricity and supporting farmers, Ghanaians share their top priorities for aPresident John Dramani Mahama.

If Ghanaians had the opportunity to tell President John Dramani Mahama one thing they want him to do for the country, what would it be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

From creating jobs for young people and fixing roads to improving electricity supply and supporting farmers, Ghanaians have shared the things they want the President to prioritise.

We asked some Ghanaians what they would tell Mahama if given the opportunity, and their responses covered several issues affecting their lives and communities.

While some called for changes in public services and infrastructure, others urged the government to maintain policies they believe are beneficial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are some of the responses.

1. Create jobs and support young people

Some Ghanaians want the government to create more employment opportunities and provide financial support for young people who want to establish their own businesses.

“I wish the government could set up an initiative to help the youth with financial support to start their own business.”

“To attract foreign investment and also promote privatisation because it's obvious that the public sector cannot absorb more people for employment and also urge the youth and citzenry to take business risk when needs arise.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everything shouldn't necessarily be the President...think of this. Churches in Ghana come together to form 1 community or a society where ..they raise funds to build a factory be it Agricultural sector or any and employ the unemployed ones in the churches.”

READ ALSO: 6 foods that may help support healthy cervical mucus

2. Fix roads and improve transportation

Roads were another major concern, with Ghanaians calling for better infrastructure in their communities and a stronger railway system.

“Speed up the road construction because the dust is also a health hazard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Show focus on Builsa roads too, it's too dangerous, it's as if we are not part of Ghana.”

Roads in Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso were also mentioned.

“My brother is part of the people who went to Cuba to study Medicine and he’s back home now all I need is for him to give them a job and also the road at Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso needs a solid construction.”

“Train system linking every region and every district or municipal assembly capitals atleast”

Another called for the revival of Ghana's railway system, saying:

“Mr President, please help teachers with their salaries ( especially primary teachers ) and revive Ghana Railways for us 🙏🙏 please.”

Some also proposed bringing back road tolls to generate funds for development.

“Bring back the tolls, which will help disabled people have something to do. The funds gotten from the tolls can be invested in national farms where youths can go and work or learn, expanding agriculture. Or the money can also be invested in our railways.”

“The tolls can give us money for the roads and other delevopment but should check those steal the money.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Improve electricity supply

Some respondents want the government to address power supply challenges, including the need for infrastructure to meet growing demand.

“Our electricity is so bad to the extent that we're too run shift day and night. On this note, new transformers have to be fixed, because a lot of houses are being built now.”

“Help reduce the Dumsor”

4. Support farmers and local rice producers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farmers also featured in the responses, with some calling for greater government support for agricultural production and rural communities.

“I'll tell Mr. President to come to the aid of the rural farmers, especially those in the poor telecommunication and road network villages.”

“Mr President, our farmers deserve better cos they are feeding the country, including yourself”

“He should stop importing rice it's affecting the farmers, I don't know what to do with my rice now”

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Address education and employment concerns

Some also raised concerns about education costs, teachers' welfare, National Service postings and employment for graduates.

Ghanaians called for improvements in teachers' salaries, particularly those of primary school teachers.

“That he should look into NSS posting, because why are the posting not out for some people and I heard the regional validation ends this week...what if you are posted far from where you live..hmm..it's Soo sad”

“Perez. Mahama, The no fees stress for every Level 100 student is very beneficial therefore he should maintain it, during and after his reign, it's helping the youth a lot and reduces financial challenges.😊”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Can he settle the GAUA issue, so we can go to school?”

READ ALSO: 5 simple exercises that can help you take better care of your neck

6. Tackle corruption and improve accountability

Beyond infrastructure and employment, some called for greater accountability and action against corruption.

“Accountability. Defending the good name of Ghana. Practical Action not Verbal or declaration Action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pursue corruption to its roots to help create a fair playing field for all diverse classes of Ghanaian citizens.”

7. Ease the cost of living and improve workers' welfare

Some Ghanaians want the government to ease financial pressures on citizens and introduce measures they believe would improve workers' welfare.

“The minimum wage should be hourly, not daily as it's been elsewhere,and there should be legislative instruments to back it..the Ghanaian workers deserve better.”

“Mr Presido, ease things down on your people.”

“The 24hr market shd be a gov wholesale market where Rice,Oil, and other stuffs that can be preserved be sold at a fixed price so retailers can also buy from there and sell at a fixed price. In that case, the government can regulate the prices of those good”

8. Address other concerns

Some Ghanaians raised issues involving football, public services, health and security.

“Fix Ghana Football!!!!”

“I’m already enjoying every moment of his policies but he should extend bringing only 2 to 3 phones to minimum 6 and also monitor Kotoka international airport, because most of the immigration officers ask for money by force from those with virgin passports.”

On public health, one respondent referred to an Afrobarometer survey and called for action to address obesity in Ghana.

“I came across an afro barometer survey last year that substantiated the gradual increase of obesity in Ghana. Admin its serious oo.So i personally would tell Mahama to find a way to let Mintah Akandor reduce obesity in Ghana. Fat kills”

Another raised concerns about children begging at traffic lights in Kumasi, saying:

“There are too many foreign beggars on our road. I base in Kumasi so I can use Amokom for an example. These beggars are there near the traffic lights always begging whiles their parents sit and watch their kids beg in the hot sun. Holding your clothes as if you owe them”

While some Ghanaians called for changes and improvements, others expressed satisfaction with the President's performance and policies.

“To develop the country the way he is doing now”

“Challe Mahama de3 he needs to go 3rd therm oo in fact we have trust in him, initially I doubt am but as for now he is working, but let’s all support any good initiative and criticize any action dat deviate from norms”

The responses offer a snapshot of what some Ghanaians want the government to address. Employment, roads, electricity, agriculture, education, transport and accountability all featured, alongside concerns about specific institutions and public services.

The suggestions vary, and they do not necessarily represent the views of the wider Ghanaian population. However, they provide examples of the issues people want political leaders to consider as they pursue the country's development.