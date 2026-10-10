Divorce in Ghana can cost at least GH¢50,000, lawyer Austin Brako-Powers says

Divorce in Ghana can cost at least GH¢50,000, lawyer Austin Brako-Powers says

Divorce in Ghana can cost at least GH¢50,000, lawyer Austin Brako-Powers says

Getting a divorce in Ghana can cost at least GH"50,000, according to lawyer Austin Brako-Powers. Legal fees and court expenses drive up total costs.

Lawyer Austin Brako-Powers says legal fees for divorce cases in Ghana range from GH¢30,000 to GH¢90,000.

He estimates that a person should budget at least GH¢50,000 for the process, including additional expenses.

Transportation for court-related appointments and statutory court fees can increase the overall cost.

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Getting a divorce in Ghana can come with a significant financial cost, with lawyer Austin Brako-Powers estimating that the process could require at least GH¢50,000 when legal fees and other expenses are taken into account.

Speaking on Onua Maadwo on October 7, 2026, Brako-Powers said legal fees for divorce proceedings could range from GH¢30,000 to GH¢90,000.

He explained that the cost goes beyond legal representation, as clients must also account for transportation expenses for court appearances and statutory fees payable to the court.

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“The least amount should be GH¢50,000,” he said, referring to the minimum amount someone should budget for the process from start to finish.

According to Brako-Powers, transportation is one of the additional expenses that can increase the overall cost of divorce proceedings.

He said clients could spend at least GH¢500 on transportation to their lawyer's office for each court date, with the total depending on the number of hearings and the duration of the case.

Statutory court fees also add to the overall expense and are separate from the lawyer's professional fees.

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The final amount may therefore vary depending on the complexity of the case, the length of proceedings and the expenses incurred along the way.