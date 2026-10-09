Romance scams: 7 warning signs that the person you met online may be after your money

Learn 7 key warning signs that an online romance partner may be a scammer after your money, and how to safely report fraudsters to authorities.

Romance scammers may use intense affection, fake profiles and fabricated emergencies to gain trust and obtain money.

Repeated excuses for avoiding video calls, urgent money requests and suspicious investment offers are warning signs.

Never send money to prove your love; preserve evidence and report suspected scams to Ghana's Cyber Security Authority on 292.

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Finding love online can lead to genuine relationships, but it can also expose people to fraudsters who use affection, trust and emotional manipulation to steal money.

Romance scams occur when fraudsters create fake identities on dating apps, social media or other online platforms to build romantic relationships with unsuspecting people. Once they gain a person's trust, they may begin asking for money, personal information or financial assistance under different pretences.

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned about romance scams, explaining that fraudsters may use attractive profiles, affectionate messages and fabricated emergencies to exploit their targets.

Although not every long-distance relationship or online romance is fraudulent, certain behaviours should prompt caution.

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Here are seven warning signs to watch out for.

1. They declare their love unusually quickly

Someone you have only recently met online may begin calling you their soulmate, talking about marriage or insisting that you are the person they have been waiting for.

While people develop feelings at different speeds, excessive affection very early in a relationship can be a tactic used to create trust before a request for money follows.

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Take time to get to know the person and be cautious if they pressure you to make emotional or financial commitments before you are comfortable.

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2. They always have an excuse for avoiding video calls or meeting in person

The person may claim to be working abroad, serving in the military, travelling frequently or living far away. Whenever you suggest a video call or an in-person meeting, another excuse appears.

A person may genuinely have reasons for being unavailable, but repeated avoidance combined with inconsistent explanations should raise concerns.

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Do not rely solely on photographs or messages to establish someone's identity. If you can, verify their identity through independent means before making important decisions.

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3. They ask you for money to solve an emergency

This is one of the most important warning signs.

After gaining your trust, the person may claim they need money for hospital bills, travel expenses, a visa, a family emergency or a business problem. They may promise to repay you or insist that your assistance is the only way out of their situation.

Some requests may sound believable because they involve situations that could happen to anyone. However, fraudsters use such stories to persuade their targets to send money.

Do not send money to someone you know only online, even if the request appears urgent or the person promises to repay you. The US Federal Trade Commission also advises people not to send money or gifts to online love interests they have not met in person.

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4. They pressure you to move the conversation to another platform

Someone may quickly ask you to leave a dating app or social media platform and continue chatting privately on WhatsApp, Telegram or another messaging service.

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There can be legitimate reasons for moving a conversation elsewhere, so this alone does not prove fraud. However, be cautious if the person insists on moving immediately, discourages you from using the original platform or tries to avoid its safety and reporting features.

Keep records of suspicious messages and avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information.

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5. Their profile pictures or personal details do not add up

A romance scammer may use stolen photographs, a false name, a fabricated occupation or details copied from another person's social media account.

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Pay attention if their stated age, location, job or background changes during conversations. You can also use a reverse-image search to check whether their photographs appear under different names or on unrelated websites.

A reverse-image search is not conclusive on its own, but it can help identify inconsistencies that deserve further investigation.

6. They introduce investment opportunities or ask for your financial details

The conversation may gradually shift from romance to money-making opportunities. The person might claim to have made substantial profits from cryptocurrency, forex trading or another investment and offer to help you earn similar returns.

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They may direct you to a website or app, encourage you to deposit money or ask you to send funds to a particular account or digital wallet.

Be especially cautious when someone you met through a romantic connection promises guaranteed profits, pressures you to invest quickly or asks you to borrow money to participate.

Do not invest based solely on the advice of an online romantic partner. Verify any investment independently and never disclose your banking passwords, PINs or one-time verification codes.

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7. They become angry or make you feel guilty when you refuse to send money

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A person who claims to love you may say you do not trust them if you refuse a financial request. They might threaten to end the relationship, accuse you of being selfish or claim that your refusal will leave them in danger.

This pressure can make it difficult to think clearly, especially when you have already developed strong feelings.

A genuine relationship should not require you to prove your love by sending money or sharing sensitive financial information. If someone repeatedly uses guilt, threats or emotional pressure to obtain money, step back and seek advice from someone you trust.

What should you do if you suspect a romance scam?

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If you recognise these warning signs, pause before sending money or sharing additional information.

Stop payments: Do not send more money, even if the person claims another payment will resolve the problem.

Preserve evidence: Save messages, usernames, profile links, phone numbers, payment receipts and other relevant details.

Report the account: Notify the dating app or social media platform where the person contacted you.

Contact your financial provider: If you have transferred money, contact your bank or mobile money provider immediately to ask whether the transaction can be stopped or traced.

The Cyber Security Authority provides a 24-hour cybercrime reporting service. You can call or text 292, contact its WhatsApp line on 050 160 3111, or email report@csa.gov.gh. If you have already sent money, do not let embarrassment prevent you from seeking help.

Preserve the evidence and report the incident as soon as possible. Be wary of anyone who later promises to recover your money for an upfront fee, as that may lead to another scam.