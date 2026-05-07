5 easy ways to spot phishing scams and fake links before you click

Phishing scams and fake links are becoming increasingly common online. Phishing messages try to frighten, rush, or trick you into clicking a link, but knowing the warning signs can help protect your accounts and personal information..

Most people believe online scams only happen to others — until they receive a message that looks real. Maybe it comes from a bank, a delivery company, a workplace account, or even someone pretending to be a friend. With cybercriminals becoming smarter and more convincing, it is now easier than ever to fall for fake links and phishing scams.

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It often starts with a simple message.

“Your account will be blocked.”

“You’ve won a prize.”

“Click here immediately to avoid suspension.”



In a moment of panic or excitement, many people click without thinking twice and that is exactly what scammers rely on.

Phishing scams have become increasingly common, targeting people through emails, text messages, WhatsApp chats, and even social media platforms. These scams are designed to trick unsuspecting users into sharing personal information, passwords, bank details, or downloading harmful links.

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The good news is that most phishing attempts share common warning signs. Being able to spot them early can save you from losing access to your accounts, money, or sensitive information.

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Here are five simple ways to identify phishing scams and fake links before falling victim.

1. Be suspicious of urgent messages

Scammers often try to create fear, panic, or excitement to pressure people into acting quickly. Messages claiming: your account will be blocked, your bank details need urgent confirmation, you have won a prize, are common tactics used to rush victims into clicking links without verifying the information first. If a message pressures you to act immediately, pause and double-check before responding.

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2. Check the sender carefully

A familiar name or logo does not always mean the message is genuine. Fraudsters can imitate banks, delivery companies, workplaces, or even people you know. Sometimes the email address or phone number may contain small changes that are easy to miss.

For example: support@paypa1.com instead of support@paypal.com

extra numbers or unusual spellings in phone contacts

Always look closely at the sender’s details before trusting the message.

3. Do not click links just because a message looks official

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Some phishing messages are designed to look professional, complete with company logos and formal language. Before clicking any link: hover over it to preview the web address, check for unusual spellings or strange website names and avoid shortened or suspicious-looking links. If something feels off, it probably is.

4. Never share passwords, PINs, or one-time codes through messages

Legitimate organisations rarely ask for sensitive information through text messages, emails, or social media chats. If someone asks for: passwords, ATM PINs, verification codes, mobile money details, treat it as a major red flag. Sharing these details can give scammers direct access to your accounts.

5. Verify through a trusted official contact

If you are unsure whether a message is real, do not rely on the contact details provided in the message itself. Instead: call the company using an official number, visit the official website directly, speak to your IT department at work. Taking a few extra minutes to verify can prevent serious problems later.

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