A Chicago Bulls jersey Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA Finals was sold by Hunt Auctions through a private treaty sale. (Photo via Hunt Auctions)

A Chicago Bulls jersey Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA Finals was sold by Hunt Auctions through a private treaty sale. (Photo via Hunt Auctions)

Top 10 most expensive sports jerseys ever sold at auction

Babe Ruth’s iconic jersey leads the list of the most expensive sports memorabilia sold at auction, followed by historic items linked to Michael Jordan, Maradona, Messi and more.

Sports memorabilia continues to attract huge sums at auction, with historic jerseys, iconic match-worn shirts, rare trading cards, and championship items fetching millions of pounds from collectors.

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Among the most notable sales is Babe Ruth’s 1932 “called shot” jersey, which sold for £18.2 million in 2024 to set the record among the items on the list.

Michael Jordan also features prominently, with his jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals selling for £10.6 million in 2026. The sale highlights the enduring commercial value of memorabilia connected to some of the greatest athletes in sporting history.

From basketball and football to boxing, baseball and the Olympic movement, these items carry historical significance that extends beyond their original sporting purpose.

1. Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey – £18.2 million

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The jersey Babe Ruth wore in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series in Chicago, where he famously pointed to the outfield and hit a home run on the next pitch, is being sold by Heritage Auctions in July. HA.com

The jersey is associated with the famous “called shot” moment during the 1932 World Series, when the New York Yankees legend appeared to point towards the center-field stands before hitting a home run.

The moment has become one of baseball’s most celebrated stories, helping make the jersey an exceptionally valuable piece of sporting history.

2. Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey—£10.6 million

A Chicago Bulls jersey Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA Finals was sold by Hunt Auctions through a private treaty sale. (Photo via Hunt Auctions)

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Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for £10.6 million in 2026, placing it second on the list.

Jordan wore the jersey during the Bulls’ championship series against the Utah Jazz in what became his final season with Chicago.

The sale underlines the sustained demand for memorabilia linked to Jordan’s career, particularly items associated with the Bulls’ historic championship era.

3. Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card – £9.8 million

Heritage Auctions/HA.com Image caption, The card features the signatures of both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

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A rare trading card featuring basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant fetched £9.8 million in 2025.

The card, associated with the 2007–08 season, combines the appeal of two players whose influence on basketball extends across generations.

Its reported sale price places it among the most expensive sports collectibles ever sold at auction.

4. Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt – £7.1 million

The shirt in which Diego Maradona scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup

Diego Maradona’s shirt from Argentina’s 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England sold for £7.1 million in 2022.

Maradona wore the shirt during a match that produced two of football’s most famous goals: the controversial “Hand of God” goal and his extraordinary solo effort, later known as the “Goal of the Century."

Argentina went on to win the tournament, with Maradona playing a central role in the country’s triumph.

The shirt’s connection to one of football’s most memorable matches makes it an important piece of World Cup history.

5. The 1892 Olympic Games manifesto—£6.7 million

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The 1892 Olympic Games manifesto

An Olympic Games manifesto dating from 1892 sold for £6.7 million in 2019.

Unlike the match-worn jerseys and sporting equipment elsewhere on the list, the document represents the historical and institutional foundations of the Olympic movement.

Its value reflects the significance of early Olympic history and the interest collectors place in documents connected to major sporting institutions.

6. Lionel Messi’s six 2022 World Cup shirts—£5.9 million

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The six shirts worn by Messi during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup campaign on display at Sotheby’s in New York. Photograph: Peter K Afriyie/AP

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign sold for £5.9 million in 2023.

The collection is associated with the tournament in Qatar, where Messi captained Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986.

The victory completed one of the most significant achievements of Messi’s career and added further historical importance to the shirts.

Their value comes not only from the player’s global popularity but also from their connection to a World Cup-winning campaign.

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7. Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey—£5.3 million

The jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his rookie Los Angeles Lakers season in 1996-97 sold for a record price at auction. Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey from the 1996–97 season sold for £5.3 million in 2025.

Bryant, who spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, became one of basketball’s most recognizable figures and won five NBA championships.

Rookie-season memorabilia can be particularly attractive to collectors because it represents the beginning of a player’s professional journey.

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Bryant’s legacy and status among basketball fans have helped maintain demand for items connected to his career.

8. Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt – £4.7 million

Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt

A belt associated with Muhammad Ali’s legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” bout in 1974 sold for £4.7 million in 2022.

Ali defeated George Foreman in Kinshasa, then Zaire, in one of boxing’s most famous heavyweight contests.

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The fight remains a landmark sporting event, remembered for Ali’s tactical approach and his return to the top of the heavyweight division.

The belt’s reported auction price reflects the lasting importance of Ali’s career and the fight’s place in boxing history.

9. Pelé’s 1958 World Cup final shirt – £3.7 million

The jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pele during the 1958 FIFA World Cup final (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

A shirt associated with Pelé’s appearance in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final sold for £3.7 million in 2026.

Pelé helped Brazil win its first World Cup in Sweden as a teenager, scoring twice in the final against the hosts.

The tournament introduced the young forward to a global audience and marked the beginning of his emergence as one of football’s greatest players.

The shirt’s connection to Brazil’s first World Cup triumph gives it considerable historical significance.

10. Shohei Ohtani’s 50–50 ball—£3.3 million

Shohei Ohtani’s 50–50 ball

Shohei Ohtani’s 50–50 home-run ball from 2024 completes the top 10, with a reported sale price of £3.3 million.

Ohtani made baseball history in 2024 by becoming the first Major League Baseball player to record at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The milestone ball represents a landmark achievement in modern baseball and demonstrates how memorabilia connected to record-breaking performances can attract significant collector interest.