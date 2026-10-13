Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for record $14m

A game-worn Michael Jordan jersey from his iconic 1998 NBA Finals campaign has sold for $14 million (£10.6 million), setting a new record for a piece of basketball memorabilia.

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The signed Chicago Bulls jersey was worn by Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, when the legendary American basketball star delivered a game-high 37 points.

The sale adds another remarkable chapter to the legacy of Jordan’s celebrated ‘Last Dance’ season, which marked his final campaign with the Bulls before his second retirement from the NBA.

Jordan led Chicago to a 4-2 series victory over the Utah Jazz in the 1998 Finals, securing his sixth NBA championship. He was also named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the sixth time, having won the award in every championship series he played with the Bulls.

Michael Jordan jersey sets new basketball memorabilia record

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The $14 million sale establishes a new benchmark for basketball memorabilia, surpassing the previous record of $12.9 million (£9.8 million) paid for a trading card featuring Jordan and fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant from the 2007-08 season.

It also eclipses the previous auction record for game-worn Jordan memorabilia, set just two weeks earlier when his jersey from Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $12.3 million (£9.3 million).

Unlike the latest item, the Game 3 jersey was not autographed

The only sports memorabilia item to command a higher price remains the jersey worn by baseball icon Babe Ruth during the 1932 World Series, when he famously made his ‘called shot’ gesture.

That jersey sold for $24.1 million (£18.2 million) in 2024, retaining its position as the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

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Who bought Michael Jordan’s $14 million jersey?

The latest purchase was made by Miami-based real estate investor Ron Firman through a private sale facilitated by Hunt Auctions.

The record-breaking transaction highlights the enduring commercial value of Jordan’s sporting achievements and the growing demand for rare memorabilia associated with defining moments in sports history.

Jordan’s six NBA championships, individual accolades and starring role in the Bulls’ dominance during the 1990s have cemented his status as one of basketball’s most influential figures.