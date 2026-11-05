Paris Jackson challenges Michael's estate over millions in spending on things like private jets

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson, has filed a legal petition in Los Angeles seeking the release of $600 million from her father's estate into a trust set up for his three children.

Paris Jackson has petitioned a Los Angeles court to order the transfer of $600 million from Michael Jackson's estate into a family trust established for his three children.

Her lawyers argue that despite the estate generating billions through major business deals, the family trust remains unfunded. They cite approximately $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets recorded in December 2024.

The estate's executors dispute her claims, citing unresolved financial obligations, including a $700 million tax dispute with the IRS, and insist that more than $200 million has already been distributed for the children's benefit.

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The 27-year-old singer and model, alongside her brothers Prince and Bigi, is a beneficiary of the Michael Jackson Family Trust, which was established to provide financial support for the siblings following their father's death in June 2009.

According to court documents filed on 29 October 2026 and reviewed by PEOPLE, Paris wants a judge to direct the executors of the estate to move a significant portion of its assets into the family trust.

Her legal team contends that despite the estate generating substantial revenue over the past 17 years, the trust has yet to receive the funds intended for it. The petition stated;

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More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded

To support the request, Paris' lawyers cited several major transactions undertaken by the estate, including the sale of its interest in EMI Music Publishing, the disposal of Neverland Ranch and a 2023 agreement with Sony. These deals reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cash before taxes and other expenses.

The petition also referred to an estate accounting showing approximately $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets as of December 2024. After considering possible financial liabilities, Paris estimates that about $600 million could be transferred to the family trust without jeopardising the estate's obligations.

However, the estate's executors have challenged her account of the situation, arguing that outstanding issues must be resolved before the trust can be funded. Among their concerns is a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over approximately $700 million in taxes and penalties.

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The executors also rejected claims that the children had been denied payments, describing the allegation as “a complete fabrication” and stating that more than $200 million had already been distributed for the benefit of Michael Jackson's three children.

In response, a spokesperson for Paris accused the executors of failing to meet their responsibilities to the beneficiaries.