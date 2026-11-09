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Ghana budget nicknames (2017-2027): Asempa to New Economy

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 11:56 - 09 November 2026
Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Ghanaian national budgets have long been defined by memorable Ghanaian names like Asempa, Adwuma, and Reset. As Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson prepares to unveil the 2027 'New Economy Budget', we examine how these catchphrases capture the government's economic agenda.
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  • Ghana’s budgets have carried memorable nicknames from Asempa to Reset.

  • The names reflect the economic priorities and messages of successive governments.

  • The proposed 2027 nickname is the New Economy Budget.

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With the 2027 Budget scheduled to be presented to Parliament on November 12, attention is turning to the policies and priorities Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will outline under the proposed “New Economy” agenda.

The budget is expected to focus on translating Ghana’s economic stabilisation gains into jobs, higher incomes and greater opportunities for businesses.

Also Read: 2026 Mid-Year Budget: 950,000 Ghanaians escaped multidimensional poverty in a year - Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson reading the Mid-year budget in Parliament
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson reading the Mid-year budget in Parliament
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But beyond the figures, taxes and spending plans, Ghana’s annual budgets have also become known for their catchy and sometimes unusual nicknames.

Over the years, Finance Ministers have given the budget statements memorable Ghanaian names, including Asempa (Good News), Adwuma (Work), Anidaso (Hope), Agyenkwa (Saviour) and Nkunim (Victory).

Also Read: 2026 Budget: 6 New Regional Hospitals, 10 Agenda 111 Projects – Analysing Gov't's Health Sector Plans

These names are more than just titles. They are intended to capture the government's message and communicate the economic direction it wants Ghanaians to associate with a particular year. Some have reflected promises of jobs, development and economic recovery, while others have focused on unity, hope and victory.

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The tradition has also produced some interesting variations. The 2021 Budget, for instance, was associated with Wɔn Ya Wɔ Hiɛ (Forward Together), while the 2025 and 2026 Budgets carried the Reset nickname under the current administration.

As the country prepares for the 2027 Budget, which is expected to introduce the New Economy agenda, here is a look at the most interesting nicknames given to Ghana’s national budgets from 2017 to 2027, their official themes and the Finance Ministers who presented them.

Also Read: 2026 Budget: ‘Ghana’s economy has recovered’ – Dr Ato Forson declares

Ghana Budget Nicknames (2017-2027)

Budget year

Budget nickname

Official theme

Presented by

2017

Asempa (Good News) Budget

Sowing the Seeds for Growth and Jobs

Ken Ofori-Atta

2018

Adwuma Budget

Putting Ghana Back to Work

Ken Ofori-Atta

2019

Mpuntu (Development/Progress) Budget

A Stronger Economy for Jobs and Prosperity

Ken Ofori-Atta

2020

Anidaso (Hope) Budget

Consolidating the Gains for Growth, Jobs and Prosperity for All

Ken Ofori-Atta

2021

Wɔn Ya Wɔ Hiɛ (Forward Together) Budget

Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation and Continuity

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

2022

Agyenkwa (Redeemer) Budget

Building a Sustainable Entrepreneurial Nation: Fiscal Consolidation and Job Creation

Ken Ofori-Atta

2023

Nkabom (Unity) Budget

Restoring and Sustaining Macroeconomic Stability and Resilience Through Inclusive Growth and Value Creation

Ken Ofori-Atta

2024

Nkunim (Victory) Budget

Pursuing Growth and Development Within a Stable Macroeconomic Environment

Ken Ofori-Atta

2025

Reset Budget

Resetting the Economy for the Ghana We Want

Cassiel Ato Forson

2026

Reset Budget

Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation

Cassiel Ato Forson

2027

New Economy Budget

New Economy, New Ghana: Jobs and Prosperity

Cassiel Ato Forson

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