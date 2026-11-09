Ghana budget nicknames (2017-2027): Asempa to New Economy

Ghanaian national budgets have long been defined by memorable Ghanaian names like Asempa, Adwuma, and Reset. As Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson prepares to unveil the 2027 'New Economy Budget', we examine how these catchphrases capture the government's economic agenda.

Ghana’s budgets have carried memorable nicknames from Asempa to Reset.

The names reflect the economic priorities and messages of successive governments.

The proposed 2027 nickname is the New Economy Budget.

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With the 2027 Budget scheduled to be presented to Parliament on November 12, attention is turning to the policies and priorities Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will outline under the proposed “New Economy” agenda.

The budget is expected to focus on translating Ghana’s economic stabilisation gains into jobs, higher incomes and greater opportunities for businesses.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson reading the Mid-year budget in Parliament

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But beyond the figures, taxes and spending plans, Ghana’s annual budgets have also become known for their catchy and sometimes unusual nicknames.

Over the years, Finance Ministers have given the budget statements memorable Ghanaian names, including Asempa (Good News), Adwuma (Work), Anidaso (Hope), Agyenkwa (Saviour) and Nkunim (Victory).

These names are more than just titles. They are intended to capture the government's message and communicate the economic direction it wants Ghanaians to associate with a particular year. Some have reflected promises of jobs, development and economic recovery, while others have focused on unity, hope and victory.

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The tradition has also produced some interesting variations. The 2021 Budget, for instance, was associated with Wɔn Ya Wɔ Hiɛ (Forward Together), while the 2025 and 2026 Budgets carried the Reset nickname under the current administration.

As the country prepares for the 2027 Budget, which is expected to introduce the New Economy agenda, here is a look at the most interesting nicknames given to Ghana’s national budgets from 2017 to 2027, their official themes and the Finance Ministers who presented them.

Ghana Budget Nicknames (2017-2027)