Ghana budget nicknames (2017-2027): Asempa to New Economy
Ghana’s budgets have carried memorable nicknames from Asempa to Reset.
The names reflect the economic priorities and messages of successive governments.
The proposed 2027 nickname is the New Economy Budget.
With the 2027 Budget scheduled to be presented to Parliament on November 12, attention is turning to the policies and priorities Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will outline under the proposed “New Economy” agenda.
The budget is expected to focus on translating Ghana’s economic stabilisation gains into jobs, higher incomes and greater opportunities for businesses.
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But beyond the figures, taxes and spending plans, Ghana’s annual budgets have also become known for their catchy and sometimes unusual nicknames.
Over the years, Finance Ministers have given the budget statements memorable Ghanaian names, including Asempa (Good News), Adwuma (Work), Anidaso (Hope), Agyenkwa (Saviour) and Nkunim (Victory).
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These names are more than just titles. They are intended to capture the government's message and communicate the economic direction it wants Ghanaians to associate with a particular year. Some have reflected promises of jobs, development and economic recovery, while others have focused on unity, hope and victory.
The tradition has also produced some interesting variations. The 2021 Budget, for instance, was associated with Wɔn Ya Wɔ Hiɛ (Forward Together), while the 2025 and 2026 Budgets carried the Reset nickname under the current administration.
As the country prepares for the 2027 Budget, which is expected to introduce the New Economy agenda, here is a look at the most interesting nicknames given to Ghana’s national budgets from 2017 to 2027, their official themes and the Finance Ministers who presented them.
Ghana Budget Nicknames (2017-2027)
Budget year
Budget nickname
Official theme
Presented by
2017
Asempa (Good News) Budget
Sowing the Seeds for Growth and Jobs
Ken Ofori-Atta
2018
Adwuma Budget
Putting Ghana Back to Work
Ken Ofori-Atta
2019
Mpuntu (Development/Progress) Budget
A Stronger Economy for Jobs and Prosperity
Ken Ofori-Atta
2020
Anidaso (Hope) Budget
Consolidating the Gains for Growth, Jobs and Prosperity for All
Ken Ofori-Atta
2021
Wɔn Ya Wɔ Hiɛ (Forward Together) Budget
Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation and Continuity
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
2022
Agyenkwa (Redeemer) Budget
Building a Sustainable Entrepreneurial Nation: Fiscal Consolidation and Job Creation
Ken Ofori-Atta
2023
Nkabom (Unity) Budget
Restoring and Sustaining Macroeconomic Stability and Resilience Through Inclusive Growth and Value Creation
Ken Ofori-Atta
2024
Nkunim (Victory) Budget
Pursuing Growth and Development Within a Stable Macroeconomic Environment
Ken Ofori-Atta
2025
Reset Budget
Resetting the Economy for the Ghana We Want
Cassiel Ato Forson
2026
Reset Budget
Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation
Cassiel Ato Forson
2027
New Economy Budget
New Economy, New Ghana: Jobs and Prosperity
Cassiel Ato Forson
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