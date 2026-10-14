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Ghana secures second consecutive term on UN Human Rights Council for 2027–2029

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 10:39 - 14 October 2026
President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a second consecutive term, securing 173 votes in the UN General Assembly election held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
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  • Ghana has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a second consecutive term, covering 2027 to 2029.

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the outcome, saying, “Team Ghana keeps winning!”

  • The new mandate gives Ghana another opportunity to contribute to international efforts to promote and protect human rights.

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The country will serve another three-year term from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2029, following the election, which saw 15 countries chosen to join the 47-member human rights body.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the outcome, describing it as another diplomatic success for Ghana.

Also Read: Zelensky cautions Mahama to protect Ghanaians from being recruited by Russia amid Ukraine war

In a post on social media on Wednesday October 14th, he wrote:

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Team Ghana keeps winning! We are grateful to UN Member States for impressively electing Ghana to the United Nations Human Rights Council (2027-2029) for the second consecutive time. For God and Country."

Ghana secured 173 votes out of 181 valid ballots, according to the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations. The result reinforces the country's continued participation in international efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Also Read: ‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources

Ghana was elected alongside Zambia, Nigeria and Burundi to represent the African regional group on the council. Zambia received 177 votes, while Ghana and Nigeria secured 173 and 172 votes, respectively.

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The UN Human Rights Council is responsible for addressing human rights violations, reviewing the human rights records of member states and supporting international efforts to protect fundamental freedoms.

Ghana secured 173 votes out of 181 valid ballots
Ghana secured 173 votes out of 181 valid ballots

Its work includes the Universal Periodic Review, investigations into alleged violations and the appointment of independent experts to examine specific human rights issues.

Also Read: Mahama, Mottley, Boakai to headline Ghana’s UN reparatory justice event today

Ghana’s new mandate provides an opportunity to contribute to international discussions on accountability, the protection of vulnerable populations and the prevention of serious human rights abuses.

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However, membership also carries responsibilities. Under the UN General Assembly resolution establishing the council, elected members are expected to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights and cooperate fully with the council.

Also Read: Africa’s richest man hails Mahama for Ghana’s economic turnaround in ‘very short time’

Ghana’s re-election comes as the council continues to face scrutiny over its effectiveness and the human rights records of some of its members. The latest election was uncontested, with regional groups nominating the same number of candidates as the seats available, prompting criticism from human rights organisations.

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