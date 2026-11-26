Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for November 26
The dollar remained unchanged at GH¢11.8441 buying and GH¢11.8559 selling.
The pound's buying and selling rates fell by GH¢0.0296 and GH¢0.0308, respectively.
The euro's buying and selling rates declined by GH¢0.0085 and GH¢0.0095, respectively.
The rates for Thursday, November 26, 2026, show that the dollar remained unchanged, while both the pound and euro recorded marginal declines against the local currency.
The dollar was quoted at GH¢11.8441 for buying and GH¢11.8559 for selling, the same rates recorded on Wednesday, November 25. Its average interbank rate therefore remained at GH¢11.8500.
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The pound sterling, however, declined from a buying rate of GH¢15.5323 to GH¢15.5027. Its selling rate also fell from GH¢15.5490 to GH¢15.5182, representing a reduction of GH¢0.0308.
The euro equally recorded a slight drop. Its buying rate moved from GH¢12.9978 to GH¢12.9893, while the selling rate decreased from GH¢13.0096 to GH¢13.0001.
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The latest figures indicate that the cedi made modest gains against the two European currencies, although it recorded no movement against the dollar.
The Bank of Ghana's daily exchange rates represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business. Actual rates offered by banks and forex bureaux may vary.
Bank of Ghana exchange rates:
Currency
Buying rate (GH¢)
Selling rate (GH¢)
Average rate (GH¢)
US dollar
11.8441
11.8559
11.8500
Pound sterling
15.5027
15.5182
15.5105
Euro
12.9893
13.0001
12.9947
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