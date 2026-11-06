Cedi holds firm against dollar as pound edges up and euro slips: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

The Ghanaian cedi held steady against the US dollar at GH¢11.6542 buying and GH¢11.6658 selling according to the latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates. Meanwhile, the British pound posted slight gains while the euro recorded a marginal decline.

The cedi maintained its buying and selling rates against the US dollar at GH¢11.6542 and GH¢11.6658.

The pound rose to GH¢15.7005 buying and GH¢15.7174 selling.

The euro declined to GH¢13.0870 buying and GH¢13.1000 selling.

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The central bank's figures show that the dollar's buying rate remained at GH¢11.6542, while its selling rate also held steady at GH¢11.6658, the same levels recorded in the previous day's rates.

The British pound recorded marginal gains against the cedi. Its buying rate increased from GH¢15.6970 on Thursday, November 5, to GH¢15.7005 on Friday, representing a rise of GH¢0.0035.

British Pound Sterling [Cowrywise]

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The selling rate also moved upwards from GH¢15.7127 to GH¢15.7174, an increase of GH¢0.0047.

The euro, however, moved in the opposite direction, with both its buying and selling rates declining. Its buying rate fell from GH¢13.0939 to GH¢13.0870, representing a decrease of GH¢0.0069.

Similarly, the euro's selling rate dropped from GH¢13.1059 to GH¢13.1000, a reduction of GH¢0.0059.

Euro

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The movements show that the cedi maintained its position against the dollar, while the pound gained marginally and the euro lost some value.

The Bank of Ghana's published rates serve as a reference for foreign exchange transactions, although the rates offered by individual banks and forex bureaux may vary.