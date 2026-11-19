I’m sorry for the pressure you faced - Shatta Wale apologises to CID boss over ShattaFest fraud comments

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has apologised to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, following the backlash over comments he made at his 2026 ShattaFest concert.

Shatta Wale has apologised to CID Director-General COP Lydia Yaako Donkor following backlash over remarks he made at his 2026 ShattaFest concert.

He said the police chief had left after his first performance and was not present when he made the controversial comments, adding that she had been unfairly dragged into the backlash.

Despite apologising, Shatta Wale defended his remarks, saying he wanted to highlight unemployment and the economic struggles pushing some young people into desperate situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artiste said the senior police officer was not present when he made the controversial remarks, explaining that she had left the event after his first performance.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale expressed disappointment that the incident had led to attacks on COP Donkor, whom he considers a mother figure and someone who has been supportive of him and fellow musician Stonebwoy.

He said the police chief did not deserve to be dragged into the controversy, stressing that he regretted the criticism she had received because of his comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said;

I just want to say I'm sorry to her again because I feel people are attacking her too much, that at least she's allowed me to be disrespectful

Recounting the events of the night, Shatta Wale said COP Donkor had attended the concert but left after his first set. According to him, she had assured him that security at the venue was adequately arranged before leaving, as she had another commitment the following day.

While expressing regret over the misunderstanding surrounding her presence at the concert, the musician maintained that his original message had been misinterpreted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shatta Wale said his comments were intended to highlight the economic difficulties confronting young people, particularly the struggle to secure employment and find legitimate sources of income.

He argued that limited job opportunities had left some young people in desperate circumstances, calling on the government to pay attention to the challenges contributing to their situation.

During the interview, he referred to the activities he was discussing as a *“survival feeling”* rather than fraud, a description that has since drawn questions about whether his remarks could be interpreted as justifying or encouraging illegal means of making money.

Despite apologising to the CID boss over the controversy, Shatta Wale maintained that he wanted to draw attention to the struggles of young people and the economic conditions driving them to desperate measures.