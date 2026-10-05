5 other beaches to visit in and around Accra after La beach demolition

Following the La Beach demolition, Here are 5 great beach alternatives in and around Accra, you can visit

La Beach has been demolished, prompting beachgoers to look for alternative spots around Accra.

Kokrobite, Sandbox, Next Door, and Omanu beaches offer other options for a beach outing.

Visitors looking to travel further can also explore coastal destinations in Volta and Central regions

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The recent demolition exercise at La Beach has left some beachgoers looking for other places to spend their weekends, relax by the sea or enjoy time with friends and family.

The clearance exercise, which began on Friday, October 2, 2026, affected structures in the La Beach area, including La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club. SSNIT said the exercise was aimed at addressing issues including unauthorised occupation, security concerns and environmental damage, and that the beaches would be cleaned and restored for public use.

For those looking for alternatives while the situation at La Beach is being addressed, here are five beaches and beach resorts in and around Accra to consider.

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1. Bojo Beach

Bojo Beach

Located around Bortianor, Bojo Beach offers a different kind of beach outing.

The resort sits beside the Densu River Delta and the Atlantic Ocean and has a private beach area, restaurant, swimming pool and other facilities. Its location also makes it an option for people looking to combine a beach visit with a short trip outside the central parts of Accra.

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2. Kokrobite Beach

Kokrobite Beach

Kokrobite is another popular option west of Accra.

The area is known for its long stretch of coastline and a more relaxed atmosphere, with beachside spots and entertainment options around the area.

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3. Sandbox beach

Sandbox beach

Sandbox beach, located in Accra, is another option for people who want to enjoy the coastline without travelling far outside the city.

It provides a beachside setting suitable for visitors looking to relax, meet friends or spend part of the day by the sea.

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4. Next Door Beach Resort

Next Door Beach Resort

Next Door Beach Resort is another beach option in Accra.

It can be considered by visitors looking for a place to unwind by the coast while remaining within the city.

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5. Omanu Beach, Nungua

Omanu Beach, Nungua

For those around the Teshie-Nungua side of Accra, Omanu Beach is another coastal option.

It offers a more local beach experience and can be considered by people looking for somewhere to spend time near the sea.

More options beyond Accra

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If you are willing to travel further, Ghana has several other coastal destinations worth exploring, including beaches around the Central, Volta and Western regions.