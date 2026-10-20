Mother angry as son stops sister’s wedding hours before ceremony over fiancé’s secret child
A Nigerian man has found himself at the centre of a family dispute after stopping his younger sister’s wedding just two hours before the traditional ceremony, following a revelation about her fiancé.
In a Facebook post shared by GistReel.com, the 29-year-old man explained how what was supposed to be a joyful day for his 26-year-old sister turned into a family crisis after he discovered that her fiancé had a two-year-old child he had not told her about.
The couple had been dating for three years, and preparations for their wedding were already complete. Their family had also contributed money towards the ceremony, with their mother even taking a loan to help cover the expenses.
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Everything appeared to be in place until the groom’s best friend reached out to the brother privately with information that changed everything.
According to the man, his sister’s fiancé had a two-year-old child with a woman living in Ibadan. The revelation came just two hours before the traditional wedding was scheduled to begin.
The brother said he confronted the groom, who broke down and begged him. The groom explained that his family had advised him not to tell his fiancée about the child until after the marriage.
But with the ceremony fast approaching, the brother faced a difficult choice: keep the information to himself and allow the wedding to proceed, or tell his sister and risk bringing the entire celebration to an end.
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He chose the latter.
The man said he informed his sister about the child, and she collapsed after hearing the news. The wedding was subsequently called off, even though guests had arrived and preparations were already underway.
The decision, however, did not sit well with everyone in the family.
His mother was furious, arguing that he had brought disgrace upon them after the groom’s family had already received the traditional drinks and guests had been seated and served food.
His father, on the other hand, supported his decision.
Even among his friends, opinions were divided. While some believed he had done the right thing by ensuring his sister knew the truth before entering the marriage, others felt he should have handled the matter differently rather than stopping the ceremony at the last minute.
Some also suggested that the wedding should at least have continued long enough for guests to enjoy their jollof rice before and handle it as a married couple.
Now, the man is questioning whether he made the right decision or allowed the shock of the revelation to dictate his actions.
What would you have done in his position? Would you have told your sister the truth, even if it meant stopping the wedding hours before the ceremony, or would you have handled the matter differently? Share your thoughts in the comments.
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