Ministry of Health opens recruitment, gives medical officers and dentists two days to apply

Ministry of Health opens recruitment, gives medical officers and dentists two days to apply

Ministry of Health opens recruitment, gives medical officers and dentists two days to apply

The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of its recruitment portal for the 36th batch of medical officers and dentists who have completed their house jobs and been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

The Ministry of Health will open its recruitment portal on October 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The recruitment targets the 36th batch of medical officers and dentists who have completed house jobs and been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

Applications close on October 29, and applicants are warned not to pay anyone for recruitment assistance.

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According to a notice issued on October 25, 2026, the recruitment exercise is aimed at filling staffing gaps in health facilities across the country.

The Ministry said the online application portal will open on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., with the deadline for submitting applications set for Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Eligible applicants are required to visit the Ministry's recruitment portal at mohrecruitment.com and follow the instructions to select their preferred districts and agencies.

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The recruitment exercise is specifically for members of the 36th batch of medical officers and dentists who have completed their house jobs and obtained verification from the Medical and Dental Council.

The Ministry of Health has cautioned applicants against individuals who may claim to offer assistance with the recruitment process in exchange for money.

It emphasised that the exercise would be transparent and urged all applicants not to make any payments to secure recruitment.

The Ministry reiterated that applications must be submitted through its official online portal and advised eligible medical officers and dentists to follow the stated application procedures.

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