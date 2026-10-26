Gloria Sarfo pays tribute to Kwame Dzokoto, recalls his respect for women

Actress Gloria Sarfo has paid an emotional tribute to the late actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto, remembering him as a kind-hearted man who treated women with great respect.

Actress Gloria Sarfo has paid tribute to the late actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto, remembering him as a kind-hearted person who respected women and had a positive influence on others.

Speaking to SammyKay Media on October 25, 2026, Gloria recalled that she affectionately called him “Bra Kwame” and said she was saddened to be speaking about him in the past tense after his recent health complications.

She said she had attended his thanksgiving service after his health reportedly improved and pledged to join others in ensuring he receives a befitting burial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with SammyKay Media on October 25, 2026, Gloria expressed sadness over his death, saying she never imagined she would be speaking about him in the past tense so soon.

The actress, who affectionately called him “Bra Kwame”, said he had a positive influence on those around him and would be deeply missed.

She said;

I called him Bra Kwame; he was an amazing person and he respected women a lot. It hurts that I’m talking about him in the past. This is not what I expected or thought I would ever do about him

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gloria also recounted the health challenges Dzokoto had faced shortly before his death. According to her, his condition appeared to have improved, leaving friends and loved ones hopeful that he had recovered.

She revealed that she attended his thanksgiving service after his health improved, adding that those close to him believed he was doing well.

She said;

It’s just recently that he had complications with his health and, by God’s grace, everything was okay. He even did a thanksgiving service and I was there. We all thought everything was okay, but we can’t question God

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress described Dzokoto’s passing as a significant loss, reflecting on the positive memories she shared with him and the impact he had on others.

While mourning his death, she expressed hope that his good deeds would continue to inspire those he had left behind.

She added;

Advertisement

Advertisement

We wish he would still be with us because he’s such a positive personality. We’ve really lost a big one, and I remember him with a lot of positive things. May he rest in peace, and I believe with his good deeds, he’s going to be a good angel to some of us who are still here

Gloria further pledged that efforts would be made to give the late entertainer a befitting burial, describing him as an honourable man whose life deserved to be celebrated.