Jay-Z to finally headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime show after years behind the scene

Jay-Z to finally headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime show after years behind the scene

Jay-Z to finally headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime show after years behind the scenes

Hip-hop icon Jay-Z will officially headline the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in February 2027 at SoFi Stadium. After years of shaping the show via Roc Nation, the 25-time Grammy winner finally takes the stage himself.

Jay-Z to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show: The 25-time Grammy Award winner will perform at Super Bowl LXI after years of helping select artists for the event.

Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL: Jay-Z’s entertainment company has partnered with the NFL and produced the halftime show since 2019. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed excitement about the rapper taking the stage.

The event is scheduled for February 14, 2027: Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the game and halftime show set to air on ESPN, ABC and Disney+.

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The 25-time Grammy Award winner has been named the headline act for Super Bowl LXI in 2027, according to an announcement by the NFL and Apple Music on Monday night during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The announcement followed a report by Puck, which cited industry sources and suggested that the rapper would headline the show.

The NFL and Apple Music revealed the news on social media with a black-and-white video showing Jay-Z sitting in the stands with a goat on his lap. The clip featured the opening line of his song *Public Service Announcement (Interlude), “Allow me to reintroduce myself”, alongside the caption, “GOAT’s out of the bag.”

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Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the NFL since 2019 and has been responsible for producing the Super Bowl halftime show.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed the announcement, highlighting the rapper’s contribution to the event over the years and expressing his excitement about seeing him perform.

Goodell said in a statement;

For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show

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He added that when the NFL first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, he had made one request: that Jay-Z eventually perform himself when he felt ready.

Goodell said;

I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles. The game and halftime show are expected to be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, with mobile streaming available through NFL+.

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Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, recently concluded his 30 Tour, which marked the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The final two performances of the tour took place at SoFi Stadium, the same venue that will host the Super Bowl.

Reflecting on the milestone and his upcoming performance, the rapper described the opportunity as another significant moment in his musical journey.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true

The tour included stops in Paris, London and his hometown of New York City. Throughout the run, Jay-Z welcomed several special guests on stage, including his wife, global superstar Beyoncé.

His appointment marks a new chapter in his relationship with the Super Bowl halftime show, moving from helping shape its line-up to becoming its featured performer.