Michael Carrick remains Manchester United boss for Chelsea clash

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for Saturday's crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Following a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth that left United near the relegation zone, Carrick gets a vital opportunity to end an eight-match winless run.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their Premier League trip to Chelsea this weekend, despite growing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

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According to BBC Sport, sources have indicated that the 45-year-old manager will be given an opportunity to improve the team's results following a difficult start to the campaign.

Carrick oversaw training on Tuesday morning as United continued preparations for Saturday's encounter at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils are looking to end a run of eight matches without a win in all competitions.

United's latest setback came on Sunday when they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. The result increased the pressure on Carrick, with the club sitting just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

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Manchester United's hierarchy has reportedly explored potential replacements for Carrick amid concerns over the team's performances.

According to BBC Sport, former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann have been considered as possible candidates to take over at Old Trafford.

However, the club's decision to retain Carrick for the Chelsea fixture gives the former Middlesbrough manager another opportunity to improve United's fortunes.

The trip to Stamford Bridge could prove important as United seek to end their winless run and ease the pressure surrounding the manager's position.

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