How the Ebola outbreak could affect DR Congo’s World Cup hopes

The Ebola outbreak in DR Congo is raising concerns over the country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes as WHO warnings, travel restrictions and health monitoring intensify.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could affect the country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign through possible travel restrictions and football disruptions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the outbreak has spread rapidly, with hundreds of suspected cases and growing international concern.

Health experts warn that stricter travel checks and international monitoring could impact player movement, training camps and future football fixtures involving DR Congo.

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could face major uncertainty following the growing Ebola outbreak that has triggered health concerns, travel alerts and emergency response measures across Central Africa.

The outbreak, which has been confirmed in eastern DR Congo and neighbouring Uganda, has already been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization after hundreds of suspected cases and more than 100 deaths were reported.

The Department of State strongly urges Americans not to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, or Uganda for any reason and to reconsider travel to Rwanda due to the Ebola Bundibugyo Virus disease outbreak in the region. The Department’s Travel… pic.twitter.com/rC4vRJxVp7 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) May 19, 2026

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According to WHO, the current outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola which is a dangerous variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The crisis could also affect DR Congo’s football calendar, international travel and preparations for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

International football tournaments and qualifiers depend on free movement between countries, including players, coaches, officials and supporters.

However, with Ebola cases now confirmed in DR Congo and Uganda, some countries are already tightening health screening procedures and monitoring travellers arriving from affected areas.

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If the outbreak worsens, stricter travel restrictions could follow, potentially affecting international flights, visa approvals, player movement, training camps and fan attendance.

The United States has begun implementing enhanced public health monitoring for travellers connected to the affected regions after an American citizen tested positive for Ebola and was transferred for treatment in Germany, according to international reports.

That could become important because the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

If travel health restrictions intensify globally, teams from affected regions may face additional medical checks, quarantine measures or logistical difficulties during qualification and tournament travel.

The Leopards have performed strongly in recent international competitions and remain among the leading teams in their qualification group, which prompted the president to gift each player a jeep for their performance.

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Any prolonged outbreak could complicate player releases, international camp scheduling and friendly matches.

According to WHO, the outbreak began in Ituri Province before spreading toward urban areas and across borders into Uganda.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health officials are deeply concerned about the “speed and scale” of the outbreak.