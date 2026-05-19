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Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare spotted in heated training sessions in pool and beachside for 2026 World Cup (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:21 - 19 May 2026
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Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has stepped up preparations ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers with pool and beach training sessions. The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was also seen donating gloves to fellow goalkeepers during training, earning praise from football fans.
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  • Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has intensified preparations for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers with swimming pool and beach training sessions.

  • Videos circulating online also showed the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper donating gloves to fellow goalkeepers during beach training as part of efforts to support upcoming talents.

  • Asare has recently established himself as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper following impressive performances for both the Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

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Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is stepping up preparations ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with new videos showing the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper undergoing specialised swimming pool and beach training sessions.

READ ALSO: DR Congo’s viral superfan Lumumba to attend World Cup after presidential approval

One of the videos circulating on social media captures Asare training inside a swimming pool as part of exercises designed to improve his reflexes, recovery, balance and overall fitness. 

Goalkeepers often use water-based training to reduce pressure on muscles and joints while improving resistance, flexibility and movement coordination.

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Another video believed to have been recorded after a beach training session showed the Black Stars goalkeeper generously presenting goalkeeper gloves to fellow shot-stoppers training with him on the beach. 

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan named as GFA ambassador for national teams and youth football

The gesture has drawn praise from football fans online, with many applauding Asare for supporting younger and upcoming goalkeepers.

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The goalkeeper has enjoyed a breakthrough rise over the past year after earning his maiden Black Stars call-up during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 

READ ALSO: Black Stars rival watch: Croatia name 2026 World Cup squad with veteran Modrić included

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has become one of the standout performers in the Ghana Premier League since joining Hearts of Oak from. 

Beyond football, Asare has also earned admiration for his humility and community spirit. Previous videos emerged showing him participating in a beach clean-up exercise at one of his regular training grounds in Korle Gonno, with many fans praising his down-to-earth character.

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