‘Pay me or I’m not coming’ — Nana Ama McBrown to TGMA organisers

Nana Ama McBrown has said organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards should pay her before she appears on the red carpet, insisting that attending such events is expensive for non-nominees.

Nana Ama McBrown says organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards should pay her before expecting her to appear on the red carpet.

She argues that red carpet appearances are expensive, especially for guests who are not nominated or performing at the event.

McBrown recalls previously winning Best Dressed at TGMA after using fabric provided by organisers, which came with a cash prize.

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Celebrated Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has explained why she believes organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards should financially compensate her before expecting her to appear on their red carpet.

Speaking during a discussion on Onua Show Time, the actress said preparing for a major awards event is expensive, particularly for celebrities who are neither nominated nor performing on the night.

According to McBrown, simply receiving an invitation is not enough justification for public figures to spend heavily on outfits, styling, and appearances.

She stated;

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TGMA can’t just invite me onto the red carpet when I don’t even have a song in the awards. They know it costs money to appear there

Nana Ama McBrown

The actress recalled that in previous years, organisers of the awards made the red carpet experience more appealing by providing fabric to invited guests, allowing them to create outfits specifically for the occasion.

McBrown revealed that she once designed an outfit using fabric supplied by the organisers and eventually won the event’s Best Dressed award, which came with a cash prize.

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She recounted

I remember there was a time they attached cloth to the invitation cards. I used the fabric to sew my outfit, attended the event, and ended up winning Best Dressed on the red carpet. I even received dollars as the prize money

She noted that the initiative encouraged celebrities to invest more effort into their appearance, making the red carpet more competitive and visually exciting.

She added;

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That made the red carpet beautiful and competitive because you couldn’t just show up casually. Everyone came looking glamorous

McBrown stressed that her comments were directed at personalities who attend purely to support and entertain audiences, despite not being directly involved in the awards scheme as nominees or performers.

According to her, such guests could easily choose to stay home rather than spend their own money attending high-profile events without any form of compensation.

She explained

I’m speaking from the perspective of people who don’t have songs in the scheme and won’t receive nominations. We still attend to support the event and entertain people, even though we could simply stay at home,

The actress further disclosed that although she received an invitation to this year’s awards ceremony, she chose not to respond.