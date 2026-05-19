Ghana drawn in Group C of 2027 AFCON qualifiers – See full draw
Ghana have been drawn in Group C of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
The Black Stars will face Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia and Somalia.
The 2027 AFCON tournament will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Ghana have been drawn in Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia and Somalia following the official draw held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association.
The Black Stars are expected to face a difficult qualification campaign, with former African champions Côte d’Ivoire emerging as the standout opponents in the group.
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A total of 48 nations were placed into 12 groups of four as countries across Africa began the race for qualification to the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.
Defending champions Morocco were drawn in Group A alongside Gabon, Niger and Lesotho. Morocco head into the qualifiers as holders after CAF ruled Senegal to have forfeited the previous AFCON final despite losing 1-0 on the pitch.
Several groups are expected to produce fierce competition, including Group J which features Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan and Ethiopia, while Nigeria headline Group L with Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau.
Tournament hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will also participate in the qualifiers despite already securing automatic qualification for the finals. In groups involving a host nation, only one additional qualification slot will be available for the remaining teams.
South Africa were drawn in Group D alongside Guinea, Kenya and Eritrea, while Algeria will battle Zambia, Togo and Burundi in Group I.
The qualification campaign will be played across three FIFA international windows due to the shortened calendar ahead of the tournament.
Matchdays one and two are scheduled between September 21 and October 6, 2026. Matchdays three and four will take place from November 9 to 17, 2026, while the final two rounds of matches are fixed for March 22 to 30, 2027.
Group A: Morocco, Gabon, Niger, Lesotho
Group B: Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan
Group C: Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Gambia, Somalia
Group D: South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea
Group E: DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe
Group F: Burkina Faso, Benin, Mauritania, Central African Republic
Group G: Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo
Group H: Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana
Group I: Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi
Group J: Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopia
Group K: Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia
Group L: Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau
Full Draw
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