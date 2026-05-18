Black Stars rival watch: Croatia name 2026 World Cup squad with veteran Modrić included

Croatia have named their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, with veteran captain Luka Modrić included at age 40 as he prepares for another major tournament appearance.

The squad blends experienced stars like Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić with younger talents as Croatia aim to build on recent World Cup success.

As a key rival for teams like Ghana, Croatia’s squad highlights their continued strength and experience on the global stage ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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Croatia have named their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, confirming the inclusion of veteran midfielder and captain Luka Modrić as the European side prepares for another major tournament appearance.

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The squad announcement, reported by multiple international outlets, sees Croatia stick with a blend of experienced core players and emerging talents as they aim to replicate their recent World Cup success, where they finished as runners-up in 2018 and third place in 2022.

At the centre of attention is Modrić, who at 40 years old is set to feature in what could be his fifth World Cup appearance. The midfield maestro remains one of Croatia’s most influential figures, having captained the team through its most successful era in modern football history.

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Croatia’s squad is built around established internationals, including key figures such as Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić, alongside striker Andrej Kramarić.

Head coach Zlatko Dalić has maintained his long-term approach of balancing experience with youth.

Croatia Head coach Zlatko Dalić

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Croatia qualified for the tournament with a strong record, continuing their reputation as one of Europe’s most consistent international teams.

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Modrić’s inclusion is key because of his longevity at the highest level. He remains a Ballon d’Or winner and one of the most capped players in Croatian history, with more than 190 international appearances and a legacy built across multiple World Cups.