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Asamoah Gyan named as GFA ambassador for national teams and youth football

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:55 - 18 May 2026
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to unveil Asamoah Gyan as an ambassador for the national teams and colts football. The role will focus on promoting Ghana’s national teams and supporting grassroots football development across the country.
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  • The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to unveil former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as an ambassador for the national teams and colts (youth) football.

  • The role is aimed at promoting Ghana’s national teams and strengthening grassroots football development across the country.

  • Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer and a three-time World Cup player, is expected to support fan engagement, development programmes, and football promotion activities.

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to officially unveil former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as an ambassador for the national teams and colts football, aimed at boosting support for Ghana’s football development and international campaigns.

READ ALSO:Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

According to the GFA, the unveiling ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Pelican Hotel in Accra. 

The appointment is designed to harness Gyan’s influence and experience to promote Ghana’s national teams, while also strengthening visibility and development of grassroots football.

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Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 international goals, is one of the country’s most decorated footballers.

The striker represented the Black Stars at 3 FIFA World Cups: 2006, 2010 and 2014. He remains Africa’s highest scorer in World Cup history with 6 goals in the bag.

READ ALSO: Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

One of his most iconic moments came in 2006 when he scored Ghana’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against the Czech Republic.

Asamoah Gyan's goal against Czech Republic
Asamoah Gyan's goal against Czech Republic
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Asamoah Gyan's goal against Czech Republic
Asamoah Gyan's goal against Czech Republic

He also played a key role in Ghana’s historic run to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Lack of funding threatens Ghana’s 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign, GOC urges gov’t action

Despite his missed penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 quarter-final, Gyan remained a central figure in Ghana’s national team setup for over a decade, earning 109 caps and serving as captain.

Asamoah Gyan misses crucial penalty in 2010 World Cup against Uruguay
Asamoah Gyan misses crucial penalty in 2010 World Cup against Uruguay
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According to the GFA, his new role will involve leading promotional campaigns, engaging fans, and supporting corporate partnerships aimed at uniting Ghanaians behind the national teams ahead of major competitions.

He is also expected to represent the association at official functions and support initiatives aimed at developing young talent within Ghana’s colts football system, which serves as the foundation for producing future national team players.

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