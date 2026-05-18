2 brothers die while trying to save their 9 -year-old sibling from drowning at Donorkope

Two brothers, Felix and Christian Dogbey, tragically drowned in an abandoned quarry lake in Akatsi South, Volta Region, while attempting to rescue their nine-year-old sibling from drowning during a family funeral visit.

Felix Dogbey, 18, drowned after rescuing his nine-year-old brother, while Christian Dogbey, 25, also died trying to save Felix.

The tragedy occurred at a deep quarry pit between Donorkope and the Catholic Secretariat in the Akatsi South Municipality.

Local divers and Navy officers struggled due to poor underwater visibility before the bodies were found floating on Sunday morning.

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Tragedy has struck the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region after two brothers lost their lives in an abandoned quarry lake while attempting to rescue their younger sibling from drowning.

The victims, identified as Felix Dogbey, 18, and Christian Dogbey, 25, reportedly drowned at a water-filled quarry pit situated between Donorkope and the Catholic Secretariat.

Felix was a recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate, while Christian worked at a food processing company in Asikuma.

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Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Akatsi South Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Daniel Gidi, said the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on May 15.

According to him, the brothers had travelled with about nine family members to Live Donorkope to attend a funeral where their mother lives.

After the event, the group reportedly visited the abandoned quarry lake for leisure without guidance from people familiar with the dangerous terrain.

Mr Gidi explained that the situation turned tragic when the brothers’ nine-year-old sibling, Eric Dogbey, began struggling in the water.

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Felix, after realising that their brother was calling for help, decided to rescue him but ended up drowning after rescuing his younger brother, he said.

The bodies being conveyed from the scene

The NADMO official further stated that Christian, upon noticing the danger, also entered the water to save Felix but unfortunately drowned as well.

Authorities estimate the quarry pit to be between 18 and 24 metres deep, making rescue efforts particularly difficult.

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Mr Gidi disclosed that attempts by local divers to retrieve the bodies on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, were unsuccessful.

Personnel from the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in Sogakope Nutekpor were later contacted for support but had to halt operations on Saturday evening due to poor underwater visibility.

We called for help from the Navy officers, who decided to continue with rescue operations Sunday morning after experiencing poor visibility on Saturday evening inside the water, he added.

On Saturday, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, Daniel Dagba, together with NADMO officials and other stakeholders, visited the site to assess the incident.

Assembly Member for the area, Moses Gadri, also told the Ghana News Agency that although the deceased originated from Akatsi Alagbokope, they had been living in Asikuma.

However, before the Navy team could resume operations, the bodies of the two brothers were discovered floating in the quarry lake on the morning of Sunday, May 17.

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Personnel from the Ghana Police Service in Akatsi later conveyed the bodies to the morgue at St. Paul’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.