'Doomsday Prophet’ Ebo Noah spotted praying against rain at football match months after jail release

Ghanaian viral figure Ebo Noah, known for his failed 2025 doomsday flood prophecy, has resurfaced at a Ghana Premier League match months after his arrest over false predictions and alleged public panic.

Ebo Noah was spotted at the TNA Stadium during Medeama SC’s title-winning clash against Heart of Lions, where he was seen humorously praying for rain to stop.

Ebo Noah became infamous in 2025 after predicting a global flood on Christmas Day and urging followers to fund the construction of “arks” to survive the disaster.

After the prophecy failed, he claimed the flood had been “postponed” by God and was later arrested by police over allegations of spreading false news and causing public panic.

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Ghanaian internet personality Ebo Noah, widely known for his failed 2025 flood prophecy, has resurfaced online after being spotted at a Ghana Premier League match in Tarkwa.

The controversial figure, who gained national attention after predicting a catastrophic global flood in December 2025, was seen at the TNA Stadium on 17 May 2026 during Medeama SC’s title-clinching clash against Heart of Lions. In a video circulating on social media, Ebo Noah appeared to be jokingly praying for the rain to stop as the match unfolded.

The fixture ended in dramatic fashion as Medeama SC defeated Heart of Lions 5-2 to secure the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title and book qualification for next season’s CAF Champions League. The Tarkwa-based club sealed the championship with a game remaining after rivals Bibiani Gold Stars suffered defeat to Dreams FC earlier in the day.

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Ebo Noah first became a viral sensation in 2025 after sharing videos across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where he claimed God had instructed him to build arks ahead of what he described as a biblical-style flood expected to begin on Christmas Day, 25 December 2025.

The self-styled prophet insisted the world would be submerged for years and repeatedly urged people to prepare for the disaster. However, when the prophecy failed to materialise, he later claimed the event had been “postponed” after prayers and further divine intervention allegedly convinced God to spare humanity temporarily.

He subsequently encouraged supporters to remain calm while insisting more arks still needed to be constructed.

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The failed prediction sparked public backlash and drew the attention of law enforcement authorities. Ghana Police later arrested him over allegations relating to the publication of false news and causing fear and panic among the public.

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Reports that emerged afterwards also alleged that donations received for the supposed ark project may have been used to acquire a luxury Mercedes-Benz reportedly valued at around $100,000, intensifying scrutiny surrounding his activities.

According to police findings, Ebo Noah reportedly works as a security guard, while investigators also alleged that the boats linked to the so-called ark project did not belong to him and that the entire campaign was largely staged for attention.