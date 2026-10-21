Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified | Photo via AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified | Photo via AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified

Nigeria has confirmed an Ebola case in a female traveller from Uganda, with 44 close contacts identified as health officials begin contact-tracing.

Nigeria has confirmed an Ebola case involving a female patient who travelled from Uganda to Abuja, prompting health authorities to launch contact-tracing measures to prevent further transmission.

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Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate confirmed that laboratory tests had established the diagnosis.

The patient has been isolated and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Health officials have identified 44 people who had close contact with the patient and are taking steps to monitor potential exposure.

The development makes Nigeria the first West African country to report a case linked to the ongoing Ebola crisis in East Africa, according to the information provided.

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Nigeria previously contained an Ebola outbreak in 2014, when authorities implemented measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The Ebola case prompts contact tracing in Nigeria

Following confirmation of the case, health authorities have initiated contact-tracing efforts to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

The identification of 44 close contacts is a key part of efforts to monitor possible transmission and prevent additional cases.

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The patient remains in isolation while receiving medical care. Further developments will depend on the monitoring of contacts and the outcome of public health investigations.

The case has renewed attention on the need for surveillance and rapid response measures when suspected infections are identified in people arriving from areas experiencing outbreaks.

What is Ebola, and how does it spread?

Suspected Congo Ebola victims test negative

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Ebola is a rare but potentially fatal viral disease that can cause severe illness.

According to the UK National Health Service (NHS), symptoms can worsen as the disease progresses, with patients potentially developing vomiting and diarrhoea. Severe cases can lead to organ failure, while some patients experience internal or external bleeding.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, including blood and vomit. Preventing exposure to infected fluids is therefore an important part of controlling transmission.

Early identification of suspected cases, isolation of infected patients and the monitoring of close contacts are essential measures in responding to Ebola outbreaks.

Ebola outbreak in Central and East Africa

The case in Nigeria comes amid a wider Ebola outbreak affecting parts of Central and East Africa.

The information provided, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), reports that an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which began in May, had recorded more than 9,500 cases and at least 4,600 deaths.

The reported figures highlight the potential severity of Ebola outbreaks and the importance of coordinated public health responses.