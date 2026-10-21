'Longer than most marriages' - Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN in June 2027 after 43 years

Christiane Amanpour will leave CNN in June 2027 after 43 years, ending a remarkable career covering global conflicts and major international events.

Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, has announced plans to leave the global news network in June 2027, bringing an end to a 43-year career with the broadcaster.

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The 68-year-old journalist made the announcement on Monday, describing her decision as the result of months of reflection as she prepares to move on to new professional opportunities.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement.

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Amanpour, one of the most recognizable figures in international journalism, said she was looking forward to exploring new projects while maintaining her support for CNN and its commitment to independent journalism.

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She added that she would continue to support the network’s work after her departure.

Amanpour also reiterated the principles she believes should guide journalism, stating, "Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Christiane Amanpour to end CNN International program in May 2027

Christiane Amanpour Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

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Amanpour has hosted her own nightly interview program on CNN International since 2009, interviewing influential political leaders and prominent figures from around the world.

However, her role on the program has gradually changed in recent years. In January 2025, she reduced her presenting schedule to a few days each week.

From January 2027, the program is expected to air once a week before concluding in May. Amanpour will continue reporting for CNN and travelling internationally until her departure in June 2027.

Her exit will mark the end of a significant chapter in her career at the network, where she became widely known for her reporting from conflict zones and her coverage of major international developments.

Amanpour reflects on reporting from global conflict zones

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In her departure statement, Amanpour expressed gratitude to the colleagues, production teams, and field crews who supported her throughout her career.

She highlighted the importance of teamwork in covering some of the world’s most consequential conflicts, including the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War, the Rwandan genocide, the war in Afghanistan, the conflict in Ukraine, and developments in Iran.

“I want to thank all the amazingly talented people I’ve worked with throughout this incredible journey. Especially my beloved show teams and field crews,” she said.

Reflecting on her experiences, Amanpour said the relationships she built with colleagues were central to her work as a correspondent.

“From my very first big exciting assignment covering the First Gulf War to the horrors of the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran and all the points in between, it’s the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much,” she said.

She added that their shared commitment was to uncover facts, examine evidence, and report on the human impact of events around the world.

"As we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence, and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor.”

Her reporting from conflict zones and her emphasis on independent journalism have helped establish her as one of the leading international correspondents of her generation.

PBS program ‘Amanpour & Company’ to end in December

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Christiane Amanpour | Photo via AP

Amanpour’s departure from CNN will also coincide with the conclusion of her PBS program, Amanpour & Company, which is scheduled to end in December.

The program has provided a platform for interviews and discussions on international affairs, politics, and other major global issues.

Despite the planned conclusion of the television programs, Amanpour intends to continue working on other media projects.