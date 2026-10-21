Ampem Darkoa get second chance as CAF orders Edo Queens final to resume

Ampem Darkoa get second chance as CAF orders Edo Queens final to resume

Ampem Darkoa get second chance as CAF orders Edo Queens final to resume

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Edo Queens will resume their WAFU Zone B qualifying final in Egypt on October 28 or 29 after CAF overturned the original outcome.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the continuation of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final between Edo Queens FC of Nigeria and Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC will take place in Egypt on October 28 or 29, 2026.

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The decisive encounter will determine which team represents the WAFU Zone B region at the CAF Women’s Champions League Egypt 2026.

In a letter addressed to both clubs, CAF referred to the original qualifying final played on September 5, 2026, as well as subsequent decisions by the CAF Organizing Committee for Women’s Football on September 26 and the CAF Appeal Board on October 16.

According to the governing body, the match will resume from the beginning of extra time, with the score level at 2-2.

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The teams will play two 15-minute periods of extra time, with a penalty shoot-out to determine the winner if the score remains tied after the additional 30 minutes.

CAF also confirmed that different match officials will be appointed for the continuation, replacing those who officiated during the original encounter.

The exact match date, venue, and kick-off time will be communicated to both clubs in due course.

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CAF Women’s Champions League qualification dispute

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The decision follows the annulment of Edo Queens’ 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory after Ampem Darkoa Ladies successfully challenged the outcome of the original fixture.

The ruling means the contest will resume under the conditions outlined by CAF, with both teams required to settle the tie on the pitch.

For Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the continuation offers another opportunity to secure qualification for the continental competition and represent Ghana at the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Edo Queens, meanwhile, will seek to overcome the setback and secure their place in the tournament through the resumed fixture.

With a place at the 2026 continental championship at stake, the encounter is expected to be crucial for both clubs.

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